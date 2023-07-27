Opposition alliance 'INDIA' lawmakers to visit Manipur to assess prevailing situation | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE A group of Opposition leaders to visit Manipur

In an attempt to assess the situation in Manipur, MPs from the Opposition alliance, INDIA, are set to visit the northeastern state on July 29 and 30. Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said that a group of more than 20 Opposition lawmakers will travel to get a firsthand assessment of the situation in the state which has been beset by ethnic conflict since May 3.

Notably, the Opposition leaders have been seeking to visit the violence-hit state for some time but were denied permission in view of the situation there. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited a few places in Manipur earlier. The Opposition has also been demanding a discussion in both houses of Parliament on Manipur, and also a statement from the Prime Minister on the current situation there.

PM Modi tarnishing democracy: Kharge

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tarnishing democracy by not speaking in Parliament and instead making political speeches outside.

He said the country has not seen a "darker period than this" in the history of Parliament. Kharge also termed the central government as a "blot on humanity" for its "indifference" towards Manipur. He said people have now become aware and will fight "this kind of politics".

"The Parliament session is going on and instead of speaking on the floor, the prime minister is making speeches here and there and by doing so he is tarnishing democracy. The misdeeds of the Modi government cannot be erased by calling names to the opposition parties," Kharge added.

Opposition demands PM's statement over Manipur

The Opposition has been accusing PM Modi of not making a statement in Parliament on the northeastern state, which has seen violence for the last 85 days. Both Houses of Parliament have not been able to carry out business amid the uproar caused by the Opposition, demanding a statement from the Prime Minister and a discussion on Manipur thereafter.

