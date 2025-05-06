OPINION | India’s war against terror: Pakistan in fear mode Pakistan's political leaders and army generals are now in fear mode. One can assess this by watching the ongoing debate in the Pakistan National Assembly, where leaders from almost all mainstream parties questioned how the army plans to meet India's challenge.

For the first time since the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars, India will witness nationwide security drills on May 7, as tension mounted on the India-Pakistan border, post-Pahalgam attack. During this drill, air raid warning sirens will be followed by blackout in cities and towns. Vital plants and installations will be camouflaged in the face of enemy air attacks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chalking out plans to strike at handlers of terrorism in Pakistan, in his meetings with National Security Adviser, Defence Secretary, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy chiefs.

Pakistan's political leaders and army generals are now in fear mode. One can assess this by watching the ongoing debate in the Pakistan National Assembly, where leaders from almost all mainstream parties questioned how the army plans to meet India's challenge. Even maulanas outside Lal Masjid are questioning whether Pakistan's army can face India's onslaught. Pakistan army chief Gen Asim Munir has been cornered. He and his generals are parroting the line that any action by India will get a strong and forceful response. But these bravados are only meant to boost the morale of its soldiers and people. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's diplomats have been busy seeking intervention from the US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Middle East nations, but till now, they are yet to get firm assurances.

How Modi hit Pakistan where it hurts most

Post-Pahalgam attack, people in Pakistan believe that the entire issue relates to terrorism and it has nothing to do with religion. Pakistan's political and military leadership wants to hide its brutal act in Pahalgam behind the facade of religion. Pakistanis know that Narendra Modi will not leave the perpetrators unpunished and Pakistan's army does not have the capability or determination to face India's challenge. Pakistan Air Force had to abruptly cut short its war exercise because of a lack of funds and weapons. Forget defence equipment, Pakistan's government does not have money even to feed its poor, if IMF refuses to release more tranches under the $8 billion loan assistance. India, on its part, has decided to obstruct Pakistan's plea for an IMF loan. India has changed its executive director on the IMF board and has made it clear that since Pakistan is aiding and abetting terrorists, it must not be given IMF assistance.

IMF board is due to meet on May 9 to decide on Pakistan's proposal, and India's vote in this meeting will be vital. On Monday, India stopped the Chenab water flow from Baglihar and Salal dams resulting in water shortage in Pakistan. Though the gates of these dams were reopened after 11 years, it cause a huge scare in Pakistan. Till now, under the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan had been getting abundant water from the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum rivers. These three rivers are the lifelines of Pakistan, because the neighbouring country gets 80 per cent of its drinking water from these three rivers. But India exercises 100 per cent control on water flow from these rivers. If India stops water from Indus, Chenab and Jhelum, Pakistan's agriculture sector will be smashed. This sector grows wheat, paddy, cotton, mustard and other crops. 45 per cent of people in Pakistan work in the cotton sector. A civil war-like situation may develop if farmers are deprived of water from Indus system.

Why is Congress making a mockery of itself?

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai mocked the Centre by brandishing a Rafale toy jet plane tied with 'nimbu-mirchi' (lemon-chillies) at a press briefing. He attacked the Modi government for not taking action against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. He said, "They bought Rafale jets, but they are lying in hangars with chillies and lemons tied to them. When will the government take action against terrorists and their handlers?" This video was soon circulated in Pakistani media, and its anchors made fun of India.

BJP leaders condemned Ajay Rai for mocking India's Rafale jet fighters. I am surprised that despite Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge promising at the all-party meeting to support the Modi government in taking action against Pakistan, their party leaders are making a mockery of this commitment. What Ajay Rai did was a shameful act. He was questioning the firepower of our armed forces. On one hand, Pakistan's leaders and army generals literally fear Rafale jet fighters acquired by India, and here is a senior Congress leader displaying a toy plane to mock our Air Force. It clearly displays the thinking of Congress leaders behind the veneer of patriotism. I hope Rahul Gandhi realises public sentiment. He must have also realised that he committed a mistake in 2019 when the IAF struck in Balakote, deep inside Pakistan, to destroy a terrorist hideout post-Pulwama killings. Rahul had at that time questioned the Indian Air Force's claim. It is difficult to comprehend how Congress leaders make irresponsible statements despite clear directions from the party high command to be careful while commenting on the present situation.

