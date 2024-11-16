OPINIONS | Why Maulanas in Bangladesh are giving death threats to Hindus?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Islamic radical elements have now started giving threats to kill Hindus in Bangladesh and destroy all ISKCON (International Society For Krishna Consciousness) temples. Several thousand Jihadi protesters came out on the streets chanting slogans for beheading all ISKCON devotees. They have blamed Bangladeshi Hindus as pro-Modi 'dalaals' (brokers).

The interim government of Bangladesh headed by economist Chief Adviser Mohammed Yunus has not taken any action against the Islamic radicals and has chosen to remain a mute spectator. The top legal officer of Bangladesh government Attorney General Mohammed Asaduzzaman has already given a call to remove the word "secularism" from the Constitution, citing the reason that more than 90 per cent population is now Muslim. Hindus comprise only 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 17 crore population.

There have been more than 2,000 attacks on Hindus and their properties and temples in Bangladesh since August 4. ISKCON has appealed to the Indian government to intervene.

Top Islamic clerics addressed a rally held by Ulema Oikya (Unity) Parishad in Dhaka demanding immediate ban on ISKCON. The maulanas described ISKCON as a "terrorist group" and their temples as "dens of terrorists".

Several maulanas alleged that ISKCON devotees are working as "agents of India" and are trying to defame Bangladesh.

The agitation against ISKCON began from Chittagong, where some Islamic radicals had demanded ban on this group of Krishna devotees. This led to counter-protests from Hindus, and Bangladesh army soldiers along with police dragged Hindus out of their homes and brutally beat them up.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad has condemned the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Samajwadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi has demanded that the Indian government should take steps to protecgt Hindus in Bangladesh. A delegation of ISKCON sadhus met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Raigad, Maharashtra and discussed the situation in Bangladesh.

Contrary to jihadist views, the fact is ISKCON is an organisation of Lord Krishna's devotees founded by Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. It propagates the teachings of Bhagwad Gita among people. It is not an Indian organization. ISKCON has its branches in many countries and it has no political leanings.

I believe, Islamic radicals are only using the plea for ban on ISKCON as an excuse, and their real targets are Hindus living in Bangladesh. Since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's regime, Islamic radicals are openly using intimidatory tactics against Hindus to achieve their aim of making Bangladesh an Islamic state. They want a Taliban-type rule in Bangladesh and the present interim government is being remotely controlled by Islamic radicals led by Jamaat-e-Islami.

Islamic radicals seem to have got a licence to carry out violence against Hindus and other minorities. Hindus living in Bangladesh have now no other means but to remain solidly united to face these Islamic bigots. Those who understand Bangladesh politics and its governance feel that the arbitrary tactics of Islamic radicals will not last long.

