OPINION: Yogi exposed Codeine mafia's political connections

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath told the state assembly there are evidence of some political leaders having connections with the mafia that was supplying Codeine cough syrup illegally to gangs that sold drugs.

The chief minister showed pictures, named the main players in this case and described the links of the mafia with some leaders of Samajwadi Party. Yogi warned, bulldozers would be used against the offenders. Till now, 77 persons have been arrested in this case.

There are reports that Milind Yadav, leader of Lohia Vahini, a frontal organisation of Samajwadi Party, had business links with Shubham Jaiswal, the main accused who has fled to Dubai. Reports say, the drug license and GST registration documents on Jaiswal's firm, Shelly Traders, have Milind Yadav's mobile phone numbers.

There are also allegations that Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha leader Amit Yadav was also a business partner of Shubham Jaiswal. The SIT probing the case has found evidence of illegal transactions between the accounts of Milind Yadav, Amit Yadav and Shubham Jaiswal's family members.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had been firing salvos against Yogi government in connection with the Codeine cough syrup case. On Monday, it was Yogi who pulled out all the stops inside the Assembly and put Samajwadi Party on the backfoot.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi MLAs staged demonstration outside the assembly and asked Yogi when his bulldozers would act against those accused in this case. During discussion inside the House, Yogi sat silently and kept smiling. When his turn came, he turned the tables on the opposition.

Yogi rubbished the charges that children in UP have died because of the cough syrup. He said, not a single child died of cough syrup in UP, and there are no cough syrup manufacturing unit in the state. The matter relates to illegal diversion of cough syrup to narcotic gangs, he pointed out.

Yogi said, the wholesaler of cough syrup got his licence from the state government, when Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister.

Let me narrate some facts. This is not a case of sale of adulterated or fake cough syrup. It is a case of illegal stocking and supply of cough syrup to other states and also to some foreign countries.

Shubham Jaiswal of Varanasi was the kingpin of this racket. He floated a fake firm that bought cough syrup from manufacturers and after preparing fake bills of sale and purchase, the syrup found its way to drug smugglers. Crores of rupees were being earned through this diversion.

Fake firms were floated in seven states. Dimissed STF police constable Alok Singh and Amit Singh were Shubham's partners and the two firms having drug licences in Jharkhand belonged to them. Both of them never worked in the field of medicine supply. They had procured drug licences by submitting fake pharmacy certificates.

On fake invoices, it was shown that Codeine cough syrup was supplied to medical stores in several districts of UP from godowns based in Ghaziabad, Sonbhadra, Varanasi and Lucknow, but actually it was being supplied to other states. The medical stores were found to be non-existent.

With Shubham Jaiswal fleeing to Dubai, SIT has nabbed his father Bhola Jaiswal, Alok Singh and Amit Singh along with many others.

Codeine syrup is used by people suffering from cold and cough, but continuous use of this syrup can cause drug addiction. There is demand for cough syrup from those who sell drugs.

All those who committed the sin in spreading drug addiction must be punished. Such traders have connections with politicians but they must get stringent punishment.

Yogi Adityanath was silent when charges were being levelled about Codeine cough syrup racket. Some people made wrong assumptions. By showing evidences in the Assembly, Yogi has turned the tables.

Munir takes Allah's cover to hide his failures

It seems Pakistan is unable to forget the severe beating that it got during Operation Sindoor in May this year. Pakistan army chief Asim Munir himself admitted at the National Ulema Conference in Islamabad that "it was Allah who helped us during the war".

For the first time, Asim Munir admitted from a platform that Pakistan was in dire straits during Operation Sindoor. Munir quoted verses from Holy Quran to say that Pakistan is a true Islamic nation and this was the reason why Allah helped Pakistan.

Munir has become the butt of ridicule in Pakistan for this remark. Jamiatul Ulema Pakistan leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, the country is losing out in the race in almost all sectors and Pakistan army is responsible. He said, the chief of the army that has brought decline in Pakistan, is now quoting Holy Quran and scriptures to misguide common people.

Let me remind: A few days before the horrible Pahalgam attack on innocent tourists took place, Gen Munir had claimed that Pakistan was formed during Partition on the basis of 'Qalma'. Weeks later, his army had to face reverses during Operation Sindoor.

The brave Indian armed forces destroyed the main bases of terrorist outfits inside Pakistan, damaged its air defence system and our missiles wreaked havoc on Pakistani air fields.

Munir cleverly spread lies, described his defeat as victory and projected himself as a strong army leader. But lies don't last. The people of Pakistan have now realized that army lost badly during Operation Sindoor. It was, in this context, that Munir claimed that Allah helped Pakistan during the war.

Asim Munir wants to cover up all his difficulties by bringing in Allah in his speeches. His biggest crisis is the challenge that he is facing from Imran Khan, whose supporters are out in the streets.

