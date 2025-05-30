OPINION | Why people of PoK want to join India? There are regular protests in PoK against Pakistan, and they want freedom. People in PoK and Pakistan are buying 'atta' (flour) at the rate of Rs 800 per five kg.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said, there can be talks with Pakistan only on two issues: handing over wanted terrorists and the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to India.

He said, "I believe the people of Pak-occupied Kashmir are part of our own family, and most of them in PoK have a deep connection with India, like the relations between Maharana Pratap and his brother Shakti Singh. There are only a few in PoK who have been misguided by Pakistan….Very soon, I hope, people living in PoK will declare themselves as part of India and there will be no need to fight a war on this issue…" He, however, warned Pakistan that Indian Armed Forces are in a state of readiness and any terrorist attack in India will invite a strong military action.

Why did Rajnath Singh say that the people of PoK want to get themselves liberated from the shackles of Pakistan?

There are regular protests in PoK against Pakistan, and they want freedom. People in PoK and Pakistan are buying 'atta' (flour) at the rate of Rs 800 per five kg. There are frequent power breakdowns and water shortage in cities.

There is a viral video of Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja Bayat in which she is saying, “there is no water in the washrooms of Karachi airport .. People do not have water for wazu and namaz.. There is no water even for children. Fakhar Kis Baat Ka? (What is there to be proud of?)". She recorded the video standing in front of AirDial said to be the Pride of Pakistan.

On the other hand, India is on the verge of becoming the world’s fourth largest economy and more than 80 crore Indians get free food grains. Power connections have reached almost every household and people in villages are getting piped water. Jammu and Kashmir is marching fast on the path of progress. Anybody who finds this sharp contrast between India and Pakistan will want to leave Pakistan. There is no need to overstate this.

Congress should learn from Owaisi

After Pakistan suffered losses in its four-day-long conflict with India, the enemy is now facing reverses on the diplomatic front. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has travelled to Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Iran and Tajikistan to garner support, but Indian all-party delegations are exposing Pakistan’s lies in most of the world capitals.

Among the most vocal is All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is travelling with the delegation to Islamic countries like Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Algeria.

In Riyadh, Owaisi told a meeting with Saudi leaders that there cannot be any talks with Pakistan unless it stops sponsoring terrorism.

Owaisi said, it was Prime Minister Modi who took the initiative of extending his hand of friendship to Pakistan by visiting Lahore, but this was followed by terrorist attacks in India. He said, Modi showed his large-heartedness in inviting Pakistani military experts to visit the scene of the terror attack, and yet Pakistan did not change its tack.

Owaisi said, the doors for talks with Pakistan are now closed after the Pahalgam massacre. The AIMIM chief said, Pakistan is trying to target India in the name of Islam, but the Muslim world should know that 24 crore Muslims in India are today happy and they are proud of being Indians.

Owaisi said, Pakistan will stop sponsoring terrorism only when the Muslim world stops giving funds to Pakistan. He mentioned how Pakistan was exposed by FATF (Financial Action Task Force) when it first claimed that 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Sajid Mir was dead, but later admitted that he was alive.

Owaisi said, the main culprits of 26/11 attacks are moving scot-free in Pakistan and most of them have been convicted for money laundering and not terrorism. He demanded that Pakistan should be put in the FATF grey list immediately.

The manner in which Owaisi exposed Pakistan's lies in foreign capitals has stunned the enemy. While Pakistani news channels did not air Owaisi's speech, they are playing up comments by Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh. The Congress leader had remarked that while the murderers of Pahalgam are moving scot-free, Indian MPs are moving around in world capitals.

Is Congress trying to compare its leaders with terrorists? Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari are part of the seven all-party delegations which have gone to world capitals to present India’s case.

If it is a slip of tongue on part of Jairam Ramesh, then he should withdraw his remark. Congress could have asked, why the murderers of Pahalgam have not been caught. It should have at least praised the toil put in by MPs from different parties in projecting India’s stand. It would be better if Congress at least makes this minor contribution in the national interest.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm

India's Number One and most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 9:00 pm.