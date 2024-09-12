OPINION | Why is Congress silent on Khalistani Pannu praising Rahul?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

I am surprised why Congress leaders have not yet rejected the support extended to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Sikhs by pro-Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, and why not a single reaction has emanated from the Congress party about Pannu. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is an experienced leader and he knows the history of his party.

After the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, despite deep-rooted anger among the Sikhs about Congress role, the party never allowed Khalistan supporters to take advantage of the situation. Congress never allowed those demanding separate Khalistan to rear their heads. Then why is Kharge trying to obfuscate? Pannu has described Rahul’s statement about ‘existential threat to Sikhs in India’ as ‘bold and pioneering’. Why is Kharge allowing Pannu to carry on with his agenda taking advantage of Rahul’s remarks? My question: Is the Congress President under compulsion to hide Rahul Gandhi’s mistake?

Similarly, Congress leaders have nothing to say about why Rahul Gandhi met Pakistan supporter US lawmaker Ilhan Omar. She has always spoken against India in public. This cannot be Congress party’s policy. Had any other Congress leader did the same and made certain remarks, it could have been a different matter altogether.

Congress is basically a nationalist organisation. The party still considers Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as an integral part of India. Congress had even supported removal of Article 370. During Indira Gandhi’s and Rajiv Gandhi’s time, Congress never joined hands with those who worked on anti-India agenda. The party never supported those advocating the nefarious objectives of Pakistan.

Have the policies of Congress party undergone a change? Or has Rahul Gandhi brought some new commodity in his party’s shop? In Urdu there is a phrase loaded with meanings, “Yeh Hasrat, Yeh Nayi Ibaarat, Yeh Mulaaqaat” (Literal meaning: this desire, this new language, this rendezvous). The people of India will never like it.

