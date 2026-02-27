OPINION | Who has a problem with Modi’s visit to Israel?

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Israel has set the template for a major upgrade of bilateral relations. The outcome of this visit can be divided into two parts.

One, as part of a special strategic relationship, India and Israel will puruse joint development, production and transfer of technology in defence, both will finalise a free trade agreement at the earliest, MOUs have been signed for cooperation in AI and advancing education through AI, cross-boder remittances between both via UPI, quota of up to 50,000 Indian workers in Israel over next five years, setting up of centre of excellence on cybersecurity in India, entry of Israel into India’s civil nuclear sector, opening village excellence centres in India.

The second part relates to both India and Israel adopting a similar stand in the fight against terrorism. Modi clarified that while India is with Israel in the fight against terrorism, at the same time, India wants peace and stability in Middle East through dialogue.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu described India as the lion of Asia, and the Israeli President appreciated India’s fast progress.

On the other hand, opposition parties and some Muslim organisations in India have criticised Modi’s Israel visit.

Congress described Narendra Modi as a "robot working for Zionist lobby", saying that at a time when the US is planning to attack Iran, Netanyahu invited Modi, and the latter rushed to visit Israel.

CPI(M) described Modi’s visit as treachery against Palestine people, while All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Qasim Rasool Ilyasi said Modi should not have visited Israel at a time when the International Criminal Court has issued a warrant against Netanyahu.

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, Modi should not have hugged the Israeli PM, who has been declared a criminal.

It is strange that there are leaders in the opposition who are feeling annoyed over Modi’s visit. The defence-related agreements signed with Israel are going to bolster India’s security, our farmers will be benefited, and our youth are going to find new avenues in the varied fields of technology.

But if these leaders decide to wear blinkers, nobody can help.

Modi’s USP is that he always avoids treading the well-beaten path, he prefers the offbeat method. He does not bother if he is told that Muslims in India will be angry if he visits Israel. That was the policy adopted by Congress prime ministers in the past.

Already, the world order has changed. Israel cannot be ignored, nor can India stay away from the Palestinian cause.

Modi has tried to strike a balance, and the world respects India for this policy. Modi has established himself as an independent and courageous world leader.

