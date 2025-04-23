OPINION | Time to teach another lesson to Pakistan There is not an iota of doubt that those who killed innocent and unarmed tourists in Pahalgam are not only cowards, but enemies of humanity and Kashmiriyat. Kashmir is famous for treating tourists and guests with care and love.

Even as the Army, CRPF, and J&K police conducted a joint combing search operation to hunt terrorists who killed 28 tourists at the famous Baisaran valley meadow of Pahalgam, Kashmir, crucial details are emerging about how the attack was planned and executed by a Lashkar-e-Tayyaba hit-and-run cell. It is obvious that the attack was masterminded by Pakistanis sitting across the Line of Control. Home Minister Amit Shah laid wreaths on the coffins of 28 tourists who were killed in the heinous attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia visit and returned to Delhi to chalk out India's firm response to this attack.

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the prime ministers of the UK, Australia and several other countries have condemned this attack. There is not an iota of doubt that those who killed innocent and unarmed tourists in Pahalgam are not only cowards, but enemies of humanity and Kashmiriyat. Kashmir is famous for treating tourists and guests with care and love. These terrorists fired indiscriminately at tourists after ascertaining their identities. Such murderers must not be allowed to live, at any cost. Their aim was clear: to strike fear among tourists who flood the Kashmir Valley during summer.

The terrorists wanted to deprive the middle class and poor Kashmiris of their only source of earnings from tourism. To understand their motive, it is necessary to realise that the number of tourists to Kashmir Valley jumped eight times to 8.32 crore during the last five years after Article 370 was abrogated in 2019. The influx of tourists has resulted in a steep rise in earnings of Kashmiris in the Valley. Pakistan's army generals sitting in Rawalpindi with their spy agency ISI, are unwilling to see peace returning to the Valley.

Secondly, the timing of this attack. It was carried out at a time when the visiting US Vice-President JD Vance was still in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan does not want India to forge friendly ties with the US and Saudi Arabia. These two nations, at one time, were considered close to Pakistan. Now, times have changed. India has time and again made Pakistan realise that the old days are gone. India now replies to Pakistan in its own language by striking deep into its territory. Yet, Pakistan continues to train, support and fund terrorists who carry out attacks inside India. I am confident that our brave army would mete out punishment to these murderers at the earliest, and our government will leave no stone unturned to teach a lesson to those who sent these terrorists.

