OPINION | Suspense over interim govt in Nepal

New Delhi:

Nepal’s Gen Z campaigners, on Thursday afternoon, went to meet the Army Chief Gen. Ashok Sigdel for talks on an interim government, with consensus eluding the agitators over who should be made the interim prime minister.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki appears to be the frontrunner after an online voting conducted on a digital platform showed her leading. She was followed by Kulman Ghising. Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah has decided to step aside from the leadership race despite his popularity among Gen Z agitators. Sudan Gurung of Hami Nepal, is also in the race.

Army has relaxed the curfew for some hours. Tribhuvan International Airport has resumed operations. The death toll has risen to 34, and more than a thousand injured people have been treated in hospitals.

India's Sashastra Seema Bal has arrested 60 prisoners who had fled from jails in Nepal. They have been handed over to local police near different border check posts.

In my primetime show ‘Aaj Ki Baat’ on India TV, we showed how agitators set fire to important buildings like Singh Durbar, Hilton Hotel, Bhat-Bhateni Super Market, Parliament, President's House and several top restaurants.

The tourism industry, Nepal's biggest revenue earner, will take a long time to return to normalcy after agitators ran amok on Monday and Tuesday. There was complete anarchy in Kathmandu for two days.

None of the agitators or their leaders is willing to take responsibility for the arson and widespread looting that took place during those two days of anarchy. Gen Z leaders are claiming that none of their supporters were involved in arson.

Those who were setting fire to properties do not appear to be linked to any political party. The mobs ran completely out of control. Not a single Gen Z leader was seen trying to stop the arsonists, who had the least respect for Nepal’s heritage, its rich and ancient culture and its economy. It will take years to restore the damage that has been caused.

The agitation began because of the mistakes committed by K. P. Sharma Oli. There are unconfirmed reports that he has fled to Dubai. The army is in a bind as to who will run the government.

Gen Z agitators had suggested retired justice Sushila Karki’s name, but another group of agitators vetoed it. For the army, it has become a challenge to bring consensus.

One big worry is about the criminals who escaped from jails during the two-day anarchy. Most of them are hardened criminals and only a few are political detainees. For India, it is a time to keep a close watch on the inmates who have escaped.

Nepal Fallout: Is Opposition Daydreaming?

In India, there are a few opposition leaders who have begun saying, what happened in Nepal could happen here too. Leaders like Sanjay Raut, Sanjay Singh and Tejashwi Yadav have directly or obliquely made such remarks.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the fire that engulfed Nepal is also smouldering in India. Nobody knows when a similar situation can occur in India, he said. Raut said, people in India still believe in the principles of Gandhiji, and there is peace; otherwise, the situation could have deteriorated already.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said, when the rights of common people are snatched away, such a situation happens, as it did in Nepal. Leaders in India should take a lesson, he added.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, when asked for his reaction, said, “there is not much distance between Nepal and Bihar”.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Sanjay Nirupam said, “leaders of the INDIA alliance, who had been moving around carrying the red book of the Indian Constitution, are now dreaming of a change of power through anarchy. It is clear that they have no faith in the Constitution”.

Let me make a point here: Those who could not defeat Narendra Modi in the general elections thrice are now sensing flames of hope from the fire that burned in Nepal.

When there was violence and arson in Bangladesh, people like Sanjay Raut saw a ray of hope. I have heard people saying that what happened in Bangladesh can also happen here.

When young agitators came out on the streets of Colombo and ransacked Parliament and the President’s residence, anti-Modi leaders started salivating.

One cannot forget what Rahul Gandhi said five years ago. Let me give you the exact quote.

He said, "Yeh Jo Narendra Modi Abhi Bhashan De Raha Hai, 7-8 Mahine Baad Yeh Ghar Se Nahin Nikal Payega. Hindustan Ke Yuva Unko Dandon Se Marengey" (This Narendra Modi who is giving speeches here and there, won’t be able to come out of his home after 7-8 months. The youths of India will beat him with sticks)

Such a mindset is anti-democracy, anti-Constitution. Our country has a strong and established system. It is inherently stable.

For the last 11 years, there has been an elected, stable government at the Centre. Nepal witnessed 14 governments in a span of 17 years. Sri Lanka saw four prime ministers in the last five years. People of India elected Narendra Modi thrice with a resounding majority.

Nobody can say that the people are unhappy with Modi. Internal dissent does not mean one should weaken the nation’s system. Indian democracy is strong, and the Constitution is capable. Hence, India cannot be compared with other countries.

