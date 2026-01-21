OPINION | Social media: Defamers and harasser trolls must be treated as criminals Trolling on social media can cause severe mental stress to innocent victims. Deepak’s suicide is the latest example. Several so-called social media influencers have become tools of harassment.

New Delhi:

In the latest case of harassment on social media, Deepak U, a sales manager working in a textile company in Kerala, committed suicide by hanging himself at his home on Monday after he was trolled on social media. 41-year-old Deepak was travelling from home to office inside a crowded bus in Kozhikode on Friday. A social media content creator Shimjitha Mustafa was standing behind him making reels.

Inside the crowded bus, Deepak’s hand accidentally brushed the woman’s body. She didn’t say anything, but she posted the 18-second video clip on social media. She alleged that she was inappropriately touched several times by Deepak inside the bus.

Within minutes, the video garnered more than two million views on social media. Trolls wrote nasty things about Deepak.

Subjected to massive online abuse, Deepak underwent severe mental stress and took the extreme step. He was found hanging from the ceiling by his parents on Monday morning.

Police registered a case and the content creator Shimjitha Mustafa was questioned. She posted another video on social media clarifying her views, but this time it was a reverse online attack on social media. People accused her of unfairly assassinating Deepak’s character in order to garner views.

Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against the content creator, who has now gone underground.

Trolling on social media can cause severe mental stress to innocent victims. Deepak’s suicide is the latest example. Several so-called social media influencers have become tools of harassment. It is a dark blot on society if an innocent person is forced to commit suicide because of false social stigma. In the eyes of law, such persons who defame and troll others are criminals. They must be punished.

