OPINION | SIR decision was unanimous: EC tells Supreme Court

The Election Commission yesterday filed a 27-page affidavit, "approved by all three election commissioners", which clearly says the CEC and the two ECs unanimously took the decision on June 24, 2025, to conduct a nationwide SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls. The affidavit says there was no difference of opinion among the three over the SIR issue.

The EC affidavit comes in response to petitions filed by several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, questioning the manner in which SIR was decided and implemented.

The EC affidavit clearly says that all the petitions filed by Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders were based on a news article in which it was alleged that the commission had not been functioning as per law and there were differences among the three election commissioners.

The affidavit says, "allegations based on the communication between ECs and the cabinet secretary are misconceived."

It said, "On July 29, the two ECs wrote separate letters to the cabinet secretary in relation to this order (issued on July 28 by an IAS officer on deputation to EC) and the conduct of the officer. In view of the joint direction of July 30 by the two ECs, the order of July 28 was never implemented.

The EC affidavit before the apex court comes at a time when Congress-led INDIA bloc leaders are focusing on the "vote theft" issue. They will be holding a rally on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

The EC affidavit mentioned an interesting allegation relating to the deletion of 97 voters in Goa.

The EC said BLOs conducted a house-to-house visit and found that 88 out of 97 had already filled Form 6 for inclusion of names, while among the remaining nine, six were out of India and the other three were Portuguese passport holders.

The EC affidavit clearly says there is no substance in the allegation that Form 6 was amended by SIR orders.

It is now up to the Supreme Court, which will conduct a hearing based on the facts. Since the matter is complicated, the SC verdict will take time, and till then, the opposition parties will continue to target CEC Gyanesh Kumar on the “vote chori” issue.

My appeal to all: Oppose draft animal lab test rules

The Centre has framed the Draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026, which will allow capture and use of wild animals—including endangered or protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972—under vague "scientific justification".

The draft rules also permit experiments on community and free-ranging stray dogs and cats. The rules also accommodate extreme procedures, like electric shocks, prolonged isolation of animals like dogs and monkeys and induced tumors.

According to PETA India, the draft rules will weaken independent regulatory checks by allowing institutional committees to approve certain experiments on larger animals.

The Centre has sought views from the general public, and the last date is November 5.

As of now, we have strict rules in India for lab trials of animals and permission has to be sought from a designated authority, but if the draft rules are implemented, no such permission will be required.

Animal lovers have opposed this. PETA India has demanded withdrawal of these draft rules.

It says it will increase cruelty to animals, and big companies will take undue advantage of loopholes in the draft rules.

Animal activist Menaka Gandhi says, at a time when big countries of the world have banned lab testing of animals, there is no justification in giving exemption in India.

One thing is clear. A change in animal lab testing rules will encourage cruelty to animals.

If ethics panels get the powers for granting approval to such lab experiments, nobody can stop it.

During lab tests, animals undergo insufferable pain, but they cannot express it like humans. Rabbits, rats, monkeys and dogs are kept in small cages in labs, they are given needle pricks regularly. Since they are animals, no consent can be taken.

The ideal condition is: Use of animals in lab trials must be kept to the bare minimum, and care must be taken that the animals do not suffer pain.

As far as possible, non-animal testing should replace animal testing, but the new draft rules will put the clock back.

In many countries, animal testing is difficult and costly, and India may be used as a place at cheap testing. This is dangerous.

We should register our objections to these new draft rules. Since November 5 is the deadline, I would appeal to all to scan the relevant QR code to register your objections.

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