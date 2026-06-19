OPINION | Ram Mandir theft: Punish the sinners

New Delhi:

In our childhood we used to recite a ‘doha’ (couplet), "Ram Naam Ki Loot Hai, Loot Sake Toh Loot". After the donation theft in Ayodhya, one can only say, "Daan Paatra Ki Loot Hai, Loot Sake Toh Loot".

The chairman of Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra has admitted that there has been theft of money collection through donation boxes at the shrine in Ayodhya, but he added that those who committed this grave sin will not be spared.

Misra said, the persons who stole donation money will soon be nabbed and strong measures will be taken to prevent recurrent of such acts.

He said, nobody has any doubts about the honesty of Champat Rai, the general secretary of the temple trust, but it is also a fact that there has been lapse on his part in preventing the theft.

The theft of money collected from the temple’s donation boxes was going on for several years. There were many persons involved, temple staff, bank staff, those engaged in counting and those supervising.

There were strict SOPs in place. For example, those counting money shall not wear clothes with pockets, there will be CCTV surveillance, etc., but these rules went out for a toss.

There are reports that there are no proper audits of gold, silver and diamond jewellery donated by devotees.

At the world-famous Tirupati Balaji shrine, all jewellery donated by devotees is identified, and the valuation is done by Minting Corporation of India, but in Ayodhya, the agreement with Minting Corporation was prepared but not executed. Why?

Were the top bosses in charge of the management of the Shri Ram temple sleeping when the loot was on?

I have information that the SIT has identified those who stole currency notes and jewellery from the temple. The culprits will be punished, but will action be taken against those office bearers who were responsible for supervision on the part of the management? Are they now part of the sin?

Who will take action against them? Should they be pardoned only because they are honest, do not have properties and have been part of the Ram temple movement for the last 30 to 35 years?

I think those who hold accountability but hurt the faith of millions of devotees of Lord Shri Ram, must be shown the door. Soon.

Uddhav Sena split: Abusing rebels won't help

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena was split for the second time on Thursday. Only three out of the six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs attended a meeting convened by the parliamentary party chief Arvind Sawant. The remaining six rebel MPs were absent. Uddhav Thackeray is now left with only 3 Lok Sabha MPs.

The parliamentary party chief, Arvind Sawant, had issued a whip to all MPs to attend the meeting, but the rebels did not come. Only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Vaze attended. After a 15-minute wait, it was decided to send a show-cause notice to all six rebels.

Both Arvind Sawant and Sanjay Raut know nothing will come out of this show-cause notice, because the six rebel MPs have sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker that they have opted to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. They have requested that separate seating arrangements be made for them inside the House.

Arvind Sawant made harsh remarks about the rebel MPs, but Sanjay Raut crossed all limits of decency by hurling filthy abuses.

Raut said, ‘I am the editor of Saamna daily, I know the limits of decent language’. He then went on to repeat the same filthy abuses, which cannot be shown on television.

Arvind Sawant’s letters to rebels do not make sense. Uddhav Thackeray’s directions to the rebels to attend his meeting do not make sense.

The rebels were first invited with polite words, then abuses were hurled, and charges made that Rs 15 crore per MP exchanged hands. These had no effect on the rebels.

Six out of nine MPs walked out, and there are chances of a seventh MP exiting. On Shiv Sena Foundation Day on Friday, the party leaders are fearing that rebel MLAs will also follow suit and desert the party.

Uddhav and his men have not learned anything from the first split caused by Eknath Shinde. People know who is responsible. He is known as “Bayaan Bahadur”, a leader who is an expert is making remarks on everything under the Sun.

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