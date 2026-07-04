OPINION | Ram Mandir: A foolproof professional system is need of the hour

New Delhi:

On the Ram Mandir theft issue, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has asked the government “to ensure that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment.”

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in a video statement said: “The grand temple constructed at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi... is a center of reverence, faith, and devotion for the entire Hindu society, owing to the struggles of generations and the dedication, sacrifice, and martyrdom of crores of Ram devotees”.

He said: “The unfortunate incident of theft in the donation boxes kept at the temple... has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and Ram devotees; we are all extremely pained and angered by this event.”

Hosabale said: “It is natural for the Hindu society, including RSS, to expect the Trust to treat this highly condemnable incident as an extraordinary matter and take effective steps to rectify all shortcomings in temple management and operations... The current state of confusion and uncertainty must end.”

Hosabale said, the RSS was “...confident that through proper financial management, flawless and transparent operational systems, and an atmosphere imbued with purity, sanctity, and true dharmikta (religiousness), the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will continue to strengthen the faith and trust of the Hindu society.”

He appealed to Hindus “to display patience and restraint during this difficult moment and to thwart the conspiracies of anti-Hindu and anti-national forces seeking to malign the Hindu dharma and society by exploiting this unfortunate incident.”

RSS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and saints like Baba Bageshwar are all agreed on the point that pilferage of money is a grievous sin and no one must be spared.

The second point on which RSS, VHP and saints agree is that some forces are trying to gain political mileage from this incident and Hindus should guard against such forces.

I think, this is not the first time politics is taking place over Ram Mandir. Politics will continue. Some people will try to corner benefit, but instead of worrying over this, RSS, VHP and Sant Samaj must focus on the need to have a foolproof system for maintaining records of donations, take help from professionals, and put in place a scientific and perfect system so that no individual or group can gain undue control over the temple.

Is Ethanol useful? Need to convince the public

Is ethanol-blended petrol harmful for engines? Does ethanol-blended petrol provide lesser mileage?

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said it will be incorrect to blame ethanol for lesser mileage, since there are several reasons for change in mileage. Ethanol does not affect engine power and acceleration. Puri said, the world is today switching from fossil fuel to cleaner fuel and the decision to blend petrol with ethanol is a correct one.

He said, ethanol-blended petrol is being used in racing cars to ramp up acceleration.

However, the ground reality is that most people agree ethanol-blended petrol gives less mileage. Claims about the range of lesser mileage differ.

Experts say, energy density of ethanol is nearly 33 per cent lesser compared to petrol, and in order to generate power, ethanol burns more fuel. This could result in lesser mileage.

If your vehicle is pre-2024, then E20 will give you lesser mileage, but post-2024 vehicles are E-10 and E-20 compliant. Their engines and other parts have been tuned so that ethanol cannot harm engine power.

The argument that there should be less dependence on petrol is a valid one, because much of our foreign exchange is drained out because of import of fuel.

It has also been scientifically proven that ethanol could be a better alternative, but the ground reality is felt when one uses that alternative.

If ethanol mixed petrol gives lesser mileage, causes problems for engines, and if older model vehicles break down, then how can one expect people to trust E10 or E20?

Instead of making tall claims, it must be proved in practical life that ethanol does not harm vehicles. People are ready to cooperate, but if the fuel pump and engine parts are harmed, why would anybody use ethanol?

Ban on apps stopping e-rickshaws: A welcome step

The government on Friday ordered a blocking of several apps which were being used to remotely switch off e-rickshaw batteries. Thousands of such complaints were received in Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal and Ujjain.

After a thorough probe, the government directed removal of apps like BAT-BMS, Lossigy and Epoch-i-ion with immediate effect.

These apps were being used remotely to switch off battery-charged vehicles. Mostly, e-rickshaw drivers were the victims.

Who are those who hack e-rickshaws? It was found many of them were mechanics who used to charge exorbitantly from e-rickshaw drivers. There were some drivers too who used to play a prank on others in order to get more passengers.

Experts say, Battery Management System (BMS) is used by hackers to switch off e-lithium batteries of e-rickshaws. BAT-BMS, Lossigy and Epoch-i-ion were the apps developed to keep a watch on health, voltage and temperature of batteries.

When people purchase battery operated vehicles, companies promote these apps. If the battery is not password protected, then mischievous elements can use these apps to take control of the battery remotely.

The apps that were being misused have been blocked by the Centre and it is a welcome step.

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