OPINION | Rahul's GenZ appeal: No takers for fake narrative

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday again targeted the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged large-scale irregularities in voters’ lists in two constituencies of Karnataka (Aland) and Maharashtra (Rajura). The Election Commission immediately rubbished the allegations as baseless. Strangely, it was in Aland that the Congress candidate won in the last assembly election.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that 6,850 names of voters were added in the Rajura constituency, while attempts were made to delete 6,018 voters in Aland. He alleged that CEC Gyanesh Kumar is trying to protect those who deleted names and is not cooperating with the Karnataka Police's CID in this matter.

In its fact-check reply, the EC declared all allegations as incorrect, misleading and baseless. The EC said there is no option for online deletion of voters, not a single voter’s name can be deleted via the internet and in Aland, the name of not a single genuine voter was deleted. Of course, some attempts were made, but the EC detected this and filed a FIR.

Flummoxed, Rahul Gandhi wrote a tweet on X with his own pic, saying, “Youths, students and Gen Z of this country will save the Constitution and democracy and stop vote ‘chori’. At the end, he wrote “Democracy will not be deleted.”

A few days ago, I had said that some people here in India find rays of hope from the Gen Z movement in Nepal, where the government was toppled and an interim government had to be set up. Some people in India have started smelling power in the wake of that movement in Nepal. At last, Rahul Gandhi’s aspiration is now clear and in the open. He wrote “Desh Ki Gen Z” in his social media post.

Using the fake narrative of ‘vote chori’, attempts will now be made to incite the young generation. Soon after Rahul Gandhi ended his press conference, a big group began its campaign in a planned manner on social media. It is, of course, a different matter that the Election Commission, in four sentences, punctured the balloon.

The real issue is neither the voters’ list nor the Election Commission. The real aim is to topple Narendra Modi’s government. There is a popular Bollywood song, ‘Kahin Pe Nigahen, Kahin Pe Nishan’( you gaze at one thing, but your target is somewhere else – literal meaning).

But the people who are stoking this fake narrative have forgotten that this is an India which is now changed. People of India, whether of the younger ilk or the old, neither like nor trust lies. The people of India are not afraid of facing the truth. They know how much previous governments worked in the past. They also know, who snatched away their rights and who gave them back their rights.

SEBI's clean chit to Adani: Compensate the investors

India’s stock market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) on Thursday dismissed allegations of stock manipulation and financial fraud against business tycoon Gautam Adani and his group of companies, made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

SEBI began investigating the Adani group in 2023, after Hindenburg Research published explosive reports, and the Adani group had suffered the loss of more than USD 100 billion in market value within a few days. Hindenburg Research had published a 106-page report alleging that the Adani Group had indulged in accounting irregularities, stock manipulation and used offshore shell companies to inflate share prices.

SEBI has dismissed some of the allegations and said, according to its rules, there were no transactions between Adani’s companies and other parties, and these do not need to be disclosed to investors nor do they amount to market manipulation.

SEBI also said, there are no evidence of either money being siphoned off or being diverted or investors losing money. On the contrary, SEBI said, loans taken by Adani group of companies from any entity have been repaid even before the start of the probe.

The SEBI order also said: "On merit too, it is held that impugned transactions cannot be classified as manipulative or fraudulent transactions or unfair trade practices."

In a post on X, Gautam Adani wrote: “.. We deeply feel the pain of the investors who lost money because of this fraudulent and motivated report. Those who spread false narratives owe the nation an apology. Our commitment to India’s institutions, to India's people and to nation-building remains unwavering. Satyamev Jayate! JAI HIND!”

The SEBI clean cheat to Adani is quite clear, with no 'if' our ‘but’. Hindenburg’s allegations were proved false. All transactions made by the Adani Group were declared genuine. No fraud or siphoning of funds was detected. All the loans, along with interest, were returned. Not a single rule of SEBI was violated.

The Adani Group has got a big relief, but the question is: Who is responsible for the losses borne by investors due to this fake report of Hindenburg?

Because of this fake narrative, thousands of investors lost crores of rupees. There must be some method to ensure that such losses of investors are compensated and those who caused such losses must be punished.

