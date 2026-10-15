OPINION | Punjab murder: Who is stalling CBI probe?

Punjab is on the boil after the cold-blooded murder of anti-drugs activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. He was shot by a Mansa medical store owner Ashwini, who later fled to Rajasthan and was nabbed from there.

The act of murder was recorded live on camera. The evidence is there.

The question now is: Was Ashwini Kumar alone in this racket or is there a drug mafia active behind him?

Parvinder had challenged the medical store owner, seconds before he was murdered.

Parvinder knew that drugs were being sold at the medical store. He had evidence with him. If Ashwini had been caught with evidence of drugs at his medical store, he would have been forced to name the supplier.

He would have been forced to reveal which other medical stores were selling drugs. Questions would have been asked whether he had political protection or not.

It is not too late. These questions can still be asked now.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s promise that the guilty will be punished, is not sufficient. He will have to expose the drag mafia working behind this murder. He would have to order a probe into the drugs supply chain working in the state.

But the problem is: people have lost trust in Punjab Police. That is why, the demand for a CBI probe is gaining ground.

Secondly, assembly elections are due soon and most of the political parties are trying to corner the Chief Minister. Nobody is going to believe in his promise.

Jantar Mantar protest: Can’t ignore harassment to public

There is another aspect to the year-round protests that used to take place at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The Home Ministry recently de-notified Jantar Mantar as the protest site, and has declared three other places in Delhi as protest sites.

Several hundred families have heaved a sigh of relief after this order. They are those who have shops near Jantar Mantar and some have residences nearby.

These businessmen had been complaining that their trade had come to a standstill because of protests at Jantar Mantar.

The common people who either live near Jantar Mantar or pass through that place have been facing woes because of such protests.

In democracy, every citizen has the right to protest. But, if, in the name of protests, people occupy the place and spread anarchy, then such protests do not come within the ambit of democracy.

Who will decide where and how protests should be allowed?

If protesters have to decide this, then they will have to take the responsibility to ensure that protests are peaceful and residents and traders in the vicinity are not subject to harassment.

If the right to protest is democratic, the fundamental rights of citizens must also be protected.

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