OPINION | Problems of Congress: Operation Sindoor and Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has been the most forceful and effective speaker in exposing Pakistan’s lies before the world in recent weeks. Tharoor is leading one of the seven all-party delegations that are travelling to different world capitals to present India’s point of view post-Operation Sindoor conflict.

Addressing a gathering of Indian community in Panama City, Tharoor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s line of discarding passive policy adopted by previous regimes after terror attacks, and adopting a policy of pro-active revenge. He described how Indian armed forces crossed the Line of Control twice to carry out surgical strikes, and during Operation Sindoor, struck terrorist headquarters in Bahawalpur and Muridke located in the heartland of Pakistan.

Apart from Shashi Tharoor, leaders like Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari and Asaduddin Owaisi are part of the all party delegations visiting 33 countries to expose Pakistan. However, some Congress leaders are unhappy about this.

Congress leader Udit Raj said, “Shashi Tharoor has become the super spokesperson of the BJP. He is doing Modi ji's chamchagiri (flattery). Does he even know what earlier governments used to do against Pakistan? ... Modi’s government is trying to take credit for what the Indian armed forces did.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who had earlier said Tharoor's remarks do not reflect the party’s stand, added a poem to take a jibe. "Oh what a tangled web we weave, When first we practice to deceive...,” he wrote.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera joined the offensive against Tharoor and reminded him with an old video of former PM Late Manmohan Singh in which he had said that many surgical strikes were conducted inside Pakistan during the UPA regime.

From Panama, Shashi Tharoor posted this reaction on X: “For those zealots fulminating about my supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC : I was clearly and explicitly speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars; and my remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by our responsible respect for the LoC and the IB. But as usual, critics and trolls are welcome to distort my views and words as they see fit. I genuinely have better things to do.”

I am surprised why Congress leaders are peeved over Shashi Tharoor exposing Pakistan in world capitals. Tharoor was only presenting the Indian government’s stand, but some leaders from his party did not like him praising Narendra Modi on foreign soil. It is a fact that it was during Modi’s regime that the government adopted the policy to strike at locations inside Pakistan after terror attacks. Those who will try to deny this assertion will have to bite the dust during elections.

How Asim Munir directly supervised Pahalgam massacre?

In an exclusive interview to India TV on Wednesday, a former Pakistani army major Adil Raja, based in London, has revealed that Pak Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir was among the top five Pakistani generals who planned and executed the Pahalgam massacre on April 22 in which 26 tourists were shot dead at point blank range in the presence of their family members. Adil Raja disclosed that Asim Munir watched the gory massacre LIVE sitting in Rawalpindi.

According to Adil Raja, Asim Munir prepared this plan to take revenge and divert Pakistani people’s attention from the Jaffar Express train hijack in March by Baloch militants in which more than 100 Pakistani soldiers were killed.

The former army major revealed that Asim Munir issued orders to ISI chief Lt Gen Asim Malik, who in turn asked the director general of ISI special operations Maj Gen Mohammed Shahab Aslam to execute it. It was under Maj Gen Aslam’s supervision that terrorists were trained, recce was done, weapons were provided and Hindu terrorists were singled out and shot dead in Pahalgam.

Adil Raja said, Gen Asim Munir was monitoring this plan throughout its execution and Maj Gen Aslam was giving instructions to terrorists how to carry out the massacre. He said, Maj Gen Aslam was chatting with the handlers of terrorists on encrypted messaging app by securing cellphone numbers from Malaysia and Afghanistan.

What the former Pakistani major Adil Raja said may or may not be completely true, but even if there is an iota of truth in the evidences that he disclosed, then Field Marshal Asim Munir has committed a crime of serious proportions. Such a crime deserves strong punishment.

It is a known fact that the Pakistani army has been treating terrorists as part of its setup. This was evident from the photographs of senior Pakistani army generals attending the funeral of terrorists killed in Indian strikes on May 7. The coffins of these terrorists were draped in Pakistani national flag.

The fresh evidences about Gen Asim Munir’s direct involvement in Pahalgam massacre include phone numbers used by terrorists, details of messages, etc. I expect more evidences to emerge soon. These evidences are sufficient to expose Pakistan’s lies that it had no hand in Pahalgam massacre.

Satellite images of Pakistan’s damaged air bases nail Pak lies

Meanwhile, fresh satellite images have appeared about Pakistani air force bases which were pummelled by Indian missiles during Operation Sindoor. These images clearly show the extent of damages caused to those air bases which will take years to rebuild.

New satellite images released by Maxar Technologies, an American company based in Colorado dealing in geospatial intelligence, related to Murid (Chakwal) air base which was attacked by Indian Air Force on May 10 night. Pakistani air force had set up an underground special weapons facility and IAF had targeted this facility. Indian missiles fell nearly 30 metres away from the entry point to the underground tunnel.

A three-metre wide crater was created after the missiles struck. International agencies say, Pakistan Air Force may take five years to rebuild its air bases. During Operation Sindoor, IAF struck Pakistani air bases with Cruise long-range missiles and kamikaze drones, destroying its air defence system.

From Sialkot to Lahore, from Rawalpindi to Rahim Yar Khan base, Indian Air Force used Harop and Harpi drones to destroy the enemy air defence system. Five Pakistani radar stations were destroyed. Pakistan retaliated with swarms of drones, but its attacks were repulsed.

People in India know that Pakistan army circulates false and baseless war propaganda. When the conflict began on May 7, Pakistan managed to create an impression in the international media that it destroyed Indian air baes and air defence system. Later, when Indian army showed clear proof of its air bases, international defence experts analysed satellite images and the world came to know that the reverse was true.

The fact is: Indian Air Force destroyed Pakistan’s air defence system, knocked down their radars and blew up their hangars. Some experts even said, Indian missiles reached the entry and exit points of Pakistan’s nuclear installations. It was only then that Pakistan army appealed to the US and offered cessation of firing and military action.

The new satellite images are clear proof about how much losses Pakistan Air Force had to face. Yet, its army chief Gen. Asim Munir was decorated with the rank of Field Marshal to fool the people.

