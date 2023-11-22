Opinion Poll: Will the promises made in the manifesto benefit Congress in Rajasthan elections?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, promising a caste survey and a slew of schemes for farmers and youth, including 10 lakh job opportunities, and a new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level. Doubling the amount for beneficiaries under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh annually and interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh to small traders are among the other announcements made in the Congress manifesto for Rajasthan elections. The party also promised reservation to minorities on the basis of their population after the caste census.

India TV also asked for a similar opinion poll on Congress' poll promise. 'Will the promises made in the manifesto benefit Congress in Rajasthan elections?' As many as 6476 people participated in the opinion poll. While 70 per cent of the voters thought that mere poll promises by Congress won't help the state to win back the state, 27 per cent think it may work. And 3 per cent were undecided. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

The manifesto lists seven guarantees that have already been announced by Gehlot, which include an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women head of family, LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families, purchase of dung from cattle rearers for Rs 2 per kg, law for old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees, laptop or tablet to students taking admission in government colleges, insurance cover up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate losses due to natural calamities and school education in English medium.

Latest India News