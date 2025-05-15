OPINION | Pakistan can no more hide behind nuke threat US President Donald Trump claimed his administration averted a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, suggesting millions of lives were at risk. However, the Indian government has denied hitting any Pakistani nuclear sites, including the Kirana Hills complex.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that his top officials averted a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan on time. Trump had said, “I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed.” The question is, who told the US President that India and Pakistan were on the verge of a nuclear war? The Indian government has denied that Pakistan’s nuclear assets were hit. During a media briefing, the Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti was asked about widespread speculation about the impact of India’s air strike on a suspected nuclear site called Kirana Hills near Pakistan Air Force’s Mushaf air base in Sargodha. Air Marshal AK Bharti clearly said, “Indian forces did not know about the site. We did not hit Kirana hills, whatever is there”.

Austrian air warfare historian Tom Cooper, in an interview to India TV, pointed to videos showing hits to the entrances of Pakistan’s nuclear site in Kirana hills. Cooper said, IAF strikes hit at least two entrances to the underground complex housing nuclear warheads. He asserted that this meant Pakistan Air Force’s access to its own nuclear weapons has likely been cut off. “Pakistan cannot protect its own nuclear weapon storage sites, and India is in a position of clear advantage”, he added. Cooper said Pakistan was left with no other options but to seek a ceasefire.

Nuclear weapon is an issue on which no country would like to speak openly. But in recent weeks, when tensions rose post-Pahalgam killings, Pakistani leaders made the nuclear bomb threat look like a joke. Pakistan’s railway minister Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said his country had 130 nuclear bombs. Somebody should have asked the minister how he knew about this exact count. Are Pakistan’s nuclear weapons stored at railway stations? Almost every top minister of Pakistan had been threatening the use of nukes against India. But now, after the four-day-long conflict, the scene completely changed. Pakistan’s top leadership almost cribbed before the US saying its nuclear hideouts have become targets for India’s missiles.

Three points need to be noted. One, Trump said if the conflict between the two countries had continued, it could have led to the deaths of millions of people. Any sane person can easily surmise that such a huge toll can only take place if there is a nuclear war. Two, international experts have confirmed that Indian missiles reached the entry points to the tunnels that led to Pakistan’s nuclear warheads. Three, threat of radiation. An American plane reportedly conducted a surveillance to check radiation, but these are all speculations on social media. The main point is that India has called Pakistan’s nuclear bluff. Pakistan now clearly understands that any amount of threat to use nuclear warheads would not provide cover to its terrorists. India, on its part, does not care two hoots about such threats.

On May 6-7 night, India attacked all terrorist targets inside Pakistan and destroyed them within a span of 23 minutes. All our pilots returned to their bases safely. For 23 minutes, Pakistan could not realise what had happened, where and how? Because our forces had choked Pakistan’s air defence system for those 23 vital minutes. Pakistan’s armed forces remained in the dark, their radar systems blacked out. India has now clearly said, any terror strike, both executors and sponsors, will not be spared, wherever they may hide. Our valiant armed forces will hunt them out and neutralise them. Nobody should have any doubts now. We have proved it and we showed it to the world.



Every Indian must boycott Turkiye and Azerbaijan

“Boycott Turkiye and Azerbaijan” has become a new trend on social media after both these countries openly supported Pakistan. Swarms of Turkey-made killer drones were sent by Pakistan during the four-day-long conflict with India. The nation, as one, is angry over the role of both these countries. Turkiye exports apples, dry fruits, marble, cement, mineral oil, chemicals, iron and steel and other products to India and lakhs of Indian tourists visit both these countries every year. In the last week, 60 per cent decline in tourist bookings to both these countries has been noticed. There has been 250 per cent rise in cancellations of trips by tourists to both these countries. Several travel agencies have stopped booking tourist trips to Turkiye and Azerbaijan. Federation of Western India Cine Employees has demanded the cancellation of all film shootings in Turkiye, the favourite destinations for our film directors.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka wrote on X: “Indians gave Rs 4,000+cr to Turkey & Azerbaijan last year through tourism. Created jobs. Boosted their economy, hotels, weddings, and flights. Today, both stand with Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. Plenty of beautiful places in India & the world. Please skip these 2 places. Jai Hind.” It is a fact that India gave a boost to the economies of both these countries. Turkiye supplied killer drones to Pakistan to attack India. I think trade and terror, tourism and terror cannot go together.

I had recently accepted a birthday invite from one of my friends. He wanted to celebrate his birthday in Turkiye next month. We were supposed to stay for five days in Turkiye. After the Pahalgam killings, I lost interest, and after watching Turkish killer drones used by Pakistan, the question of visiting Turkiye does not arise at all. I told my friend about this, and he immediately cancelled all bookings. There are many such patriotic Indians who have decided not to visit Turkiye and Azerbaijan so long as both support Pakistan. Every Indian should do this.

BJP must take strict action against MP minister Vijay Shah

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to immediately grant a stay on Madhya Pradesh High Court order directing registration of an FIR against state minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for making objectionable comments against Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, said, “A person holding such a public office is expected to uphold certain standards. Every sentence uttered by a minister has to be with responsibility”. When the minister’s counsel said, Vijay Shah has apologised for his remarks, Chief Justice Gavai said, “Go and apologise to the High Court.”

The Tribal Affairs Minister, at an event, had remarked that India has taught a lesson to those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, by using “their own sister”. While he did not name any individual, the Congress alleged he was alluding to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media during Operation Sindoor.

Justice Atul Sreedharan of Madhya Pradesh High Court, while directing the Director General of Police to register a detailed FIR against the minister, remarked that Vijay Shah has used “scurrilous language” against a senior female Army officer. The High Court division bench said, the armed forces are perhaps the “last institution existing in this country” reflecting integrity, discipline, sacrifice, selflessness, character, honour and indomitable courage, with which any citizen of India who values the same can identify himself with. India’s armed forces have been targeted by Vijay Shah, who has used the language of the gutters.”

Top BJP leaders have reprimanded the minister for making such a remark. The National Commission for Women has also said that Vijay Shah has insulted not only daughters and sisters but the entire nation with his remarks.

Vijay Shah is a politician, who has won assembly elections eight times. He has put the entire party to embarrassment. Congress workers staged protest outside his residence. What Vijay Shah said is a sin. Those defending our borders are our brothers and sisters. They are soldiers in uniform and they are not connected to any single community or religion. They belong to the proud heritage of our great nation. The nation takes pride in Colonel Sofia Qureshi. It is unfortunate that a minister having a lowly mindset spoke scurrilous things about her. A case must be filed against the minister. Such persons must have no place in public life. BJP must take strict action against him.

