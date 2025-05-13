OPINION | Operation Sindoor: New Modi, New India, New Normal No territory inside Pakistan will be considered safe for terrorists. Nuclear blackmail to cover the acts of terrorists will not work anymore, PM Modi said.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his hard-hitting address to the nation, has clearly outlined India’s policy towards Pakistan in the coming days and weeks. He announced India’s resolve to launch the biggest war on terrorism, while signifying a clear shift in India’s policies towards its neighbour. He said, “if there is a terror attack on India, a befitting reply will be given..on our terms only…We will not differentiate between the government that is sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism…The world has again seen the ugly face of Pakistani, when top Pakistani army generals came to the funeral of terrorists killed under Operation Sindoor.” Modi also make it clear that Operation Sindoor is not yet over, it has only been halted.

"The new normal", he said, “is India will deal with every major terror act as an act of war and the army would be free to eliminate terrorists, even if they hide in their sanctuaries inside Pakistan”. The aim will be to crush the snake’s hood and defang its poisonous teeth. No territory inside Pakistan will be considered safe for terrorists. Nuclear blackmail to cover the acts of terrorists will not work anymore, Modi said. Clearly, from now on, neither the Line of Control nor the international border will be able to save the terrorists. The Indian armed forces will eliminate all terrorists by breaking all controls that had been placed till now. If any army comes in the path of our armed forces, they will rain hellfire on it, he warned. If Pakistan attacks one Udhampur air base, our air force will destroy several of their air bases. If Pakistan provides air defence cover to terrorists, our armed forces will destroy that air defence. Modi said, “If Pakistn wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure”. In a single speech, Modi conveyed a message to Pakistan at three different levels : military, political and psychological. All terror acts in future will get the same response. Modi also made it clear that there would be no talks on water or trade with Pakistan, nor any talks would take place to normalize relations. The only issues that India can discuss with Pakistan are only two: One, handing over of terrorists to India and Two, return of Pak Occupied Kashmir to India. This is the new resolve of New India. The entire nation stands solidly behind our valiant armed forces in fulfilling that resolve.

Indian and Pak armies: A Sharp Contrast

Today, I heard comments of several American defence experts on the India-Pakistan conflict. Almost all of them agreed that the Indian armed forces are quite professional, while the Pakistani army deals mostly in mischievous activity. These experts said, most of the Pakistani generals are busy playing political power games, they carry on with their business, they are engaged in civil governance and do all other activity except doing the work of a professional army. I would like to say, there can be no comparisons between the Indian and Pakistani armies. Indian armed forces are run by trained officers, while the Army Chief of Pakistan incites his army by invoking religion. Our armed forces are transparent and their officers speak the truth, while Pakistani army generals are masters in speaking lies. We have seen this during the five-day-long conflict last week. The world has seen shocking evidence of how Pakistani army generals nurture and train jihadi terrorists. While Indian army works on eliminating terrorists, Pakistani army personnel are experts in killing unarmed, innocent people in cold blood in the presence of their wives, mothers and daughters. Indian army protects the nation’s unity and sovereign integrity. In the last few days, we have seen how our valiant armed forces destroyed drones, rockets and missiles given to Pakistan by China and Turkiye. Our armed forces taught Pakistani army a lesson by striking their air bases using BrahMos missiles. There can be no comparison between the two. India is proud of the valour and professional approach of its armed forces.



Pakistani army's lies exposed, again

At a time when 11 Pakistani army bases were destroyed, more than 40 Pakistani soldiers and officers died in Operation Sindoor, hundreds of Pakistani drones and missiles were neutralized and more than 140 terrorists were killed by India, Pakistan army is shamelessly claiming its victory by morphing India TV video, using TV war game videos and making false claim about a dreaded terrorist being an Islamic cleric having kids. Hafiz Abdur Rauf, declared a global terrorist by US treasury department, was introduced by Pak army as a moulvi, who led the funeral prayers for terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor. The Pakistani spokesperson claimed that Rauf was a moulvi, a family man, has three daughters and his parents were teachers. The fact: Hafiz Abdur Rauf’s name is still there in US Treasury Department’s press release dated November 24, 2010. He has been named a member and financier of Lashkar-e-Taiba. India TV telecasted Rauf’s video in which he was giving a call for jehad to terrorists. Secondly, even Pakistan army’s DG, ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry’s father Sultan Bashiruddin was a nuclear engineer who left his job in 1999 and joined Al Qaeda. His father shared chemical, biological and nuclear info with Osama bin Laden and was declared a global terrorist by United Nations and the US in 2001. Thirdly, Pakistan army edited India TV’s live video from five minutes’ duration to only 27 seconds and posted on Pak government’s X handle to show that PAF has shot down an Indian fighter jet. PIB Fact Check said, the video was morphed through editing. The original India TV video showed how our air defence system shot down a Pakistani missile. Fourthly, Pakistan army used Arma-3, a tactical simulation shooter video game to make false claims. This shows the depths to which the desperation of Pakistani army has sunk. I am surprised how Pakistani generals do not even know that even a kid can catch such lies in this hi-tech age. What Pakistani army did was in response to the media briefings that our three directors general of army, air and navy operations addressed to show the losses inflicted on Pakistani air bases.

