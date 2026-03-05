OPINION | Nitish’s switch to Delhi: A win-win situation for BJP and JD(U)

New Delhi:

In a major political change in Bihar, the longest serving chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha in Patna, opening the door for BJP to install a chief minister.

Nitish Kumar will be coming to central politics after a gap of two decades. He submitted his Rajya Sabha nomination in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and other top BJP, JD-U leaders.

The question now: Who will become the new Chief Minister of Bihar?

Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar is going to make an entry in politics. He may be elected to Bihar Vidhan Parishad. There are reports, Nishant Kumar may become the Deputy Chief Minister.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said, “Everybody knew in Bihar that Nitish Kumar would not be allowed to remain CM for more than six months. NDA had given the slogan, '2025 sey 30, Phir Se Nitish'. I had then said, BJP leaders have hijacked Nitish Kumar. BJP now wants a ‘rubber stamp’ chief minister. The power shift that is taking place is anti-people.”

I believe, Nitish Kumar is an accomplished wizard in Indian politics, who surprises everybody with his moves. It is a fact that his health is not so sound as to bear the responsibilities of a big state like Bihar. Yet, it is also a fact that a large majority of voters in Bihar are with Nitish Kumar.

Whether Nitish Kumar stays in Patna or Delhi, his party Janata Dal (United) has no other option. JD(U) leaders feel that his son Nishant can be projected as his political successor.

For BJP, Nitish Kumar taking over as a Union Minister in Delhi will suit the party fine. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar’s son lacks experience and acumen to be installed as chief minister now.

Nishant Kumar will try to gain experience as Deputy CM and BJP will get its first chief minister in the history of Bihar. It is a win-win situation for both. ‘Tumhari Bhi Jai-Jai, Hamari Bhi Jai-Jai’. But must never forget, Nitish Kumar can always spring surprises.

