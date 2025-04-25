OPINION | Modi’s promise: End of game for terrorists and their perpetrators Modi did not name Pakistan, but his hint was quite clear. What Modi said in Bihar reflected the voice and sentiment of the entire nation. People are angry, and they want Pakistan to be taught a lesson. This was the reason why Modi used the phrase "mitti mey milaa dengey" (we will raze them to dust)

New Delhi:

All eyes are now on the Indian armed forces, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to avenge the killings of Hindu tourists in Pahalgam, while addressing a rally in Bihar. Modi said, "the enemies of the nation have shown the audacity to attack the very soul of India. Those who plotted this attack will be given the punishment that they would not even have imagined.

From Kargil to Kanyakumari, the grief of Indian people is the same, the anger is the same." Modi did not name Pakistan, but his hint was quite clear. What Modi said in Bihar reflected the voice and sentiment of the entire nation. People are angry, and they want Pakistan to be taught a lesson. This was the reason why Modi used the phrase "mitti mey milaa dengey" (we will raze them to dust) in his speech. Modi always walks the talk. He does what he says, and he says what he intends to do. The Pakistani army establishment is worried and is fearing a war. Some war experts and retired generals say India must not resort to a knee-jerk reaction. But the people are crying for revenge. They want a fight to the finish against terrorism on the Western front. Today, the entire nation stands behind Modi and there is a full outbreak of anger towards Pakistan. The time is right to strike when the iron is hot. Pakistan has realised this and is fearing that something big is going to happen.

Pakistan Army cowering in fear

In Islamabad, after a National Security Committee meeting presided over by PM Shahbaz Sharif and attended by Army Chief Gen Asim Munir and other generals, the deputy PM, Defence Minister, Law Minister and Information Minister addressed a press conference to say that Pakistan does not support terrorism. Meanwhile, the Pakistani army has begun troop movement near the borders in Rajasthan and Kashmir and tanks and heavy weapons are being shifted from Afghan border to the Indian border. Pakistani fighter jets were seen flying along with cargo planes to transport troops and weapons to the Indian border.

The ground reality is that the military powers of India and Pakistan need no comparison. India has defeated Pakistan in three wars, and the Pakistan armed forces, out of fear, is sending their troops and fighter planes here and there. The Pakistani Navy has been asked to be prepared for surface firing. Very soon, Pakistan is going to say that it has nuclear bombs. I remember Pakistani journalist the late Tareq Fatah saying in 'Aap Ki Adalat' that Pakistani nuclear bombs contain nothing but 'falooda' (vermicelli syrup) because the army generals were engaged in corruption and the army has lost its fighting power. I also remember former Army Chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa saying that his army has no capability left to fight an all-out war beyond three days.

PoK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza was saying on Thursday that many of the Pakistani fighter jets are lying in poor condition because of lack of spare parts, and Pakistani tanks do not have enough diesel for going on long-distance attacks. Pakistan wants to show to the world that Kashmir is no more under India's control, but the world is watching that nothing is under control in Pakistan - neither PoK, nor Baluchistan, nor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. If Pakistan carries out any misadventure, it will have to fight on four fronts.

Is Gen. Asim Munir the real butcher of Pahalgam?

Former Pakistani army major Adil Raja has claimed that the killings of Hindu terrorists in Pahalgam were carried out on the directions of Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir. Adil Raja says, the people of Pakistan are not happy with their Army Chief, and to curb the growing voices of dissent, Gen. Munir chose the old formula to carry out a big terror attack in Kashmir to save his chair. There is another viral video on social media which shows Pakistani army officers moving among the people and quoting Quran and Hadees to tell them that they should not worry because the army would soon capture Kashmir and the Indian PM will be captured. One thing is clear: the killings in Pahalgam were carried out by ascertaining the religious identities of the victims. This is a purely Pakistani conspiracy and the planning was approved by Pakistani Army Chief Gen Asim Munir.

At a public event this week, Gen. Munir had described Hindus and Muslims as two different nations. He spewed venom against Hindus and it was not a mere coincidence that the Pahalgam killings took place soon afterwards. It was all part of a big conspiracy. The former Pakistani army major Adil Raja has exposed Gen. Munir before the world. Pakistan has been training and exporting terrorists to Kashmir, and the PoK so-called Prime Minister has admitted this. Now, Pakistan is fearing retribution from India. If India attacks Pakistan, the overall situation in Pakistan will deteriorate to an unimaginable level. The common Pakistani is bewildered. That is the reason why an army officer is going to the people and quoting the Quran and Hadees to boost their morale. The people and army of Pakistan realise it clearly that they have lost three wars with India in the past.

