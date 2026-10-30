OPINION | MLC poll message: United you win, divided you fall

Nowadays, there is an attempt to create a new narrative in politics. If the BJP wins, you say the BJP won through manipulation, and if the opposition candidate wins, you say, popularity helped. How can the public swallow this?

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP retained all its 6 MLC seats, but Samajwadi Party attributed the loss of the other 5 seats to CM Yogi Adityanath. SP won the two seats in Varanasi which it had won earlier, but this was projected as a big win.

In fact, the voters’ base in Legislative Council elections is so small that neither can BJP claim a big victory by retaining 6 seats, nor can SP say the wind is blowing in its favour because of its win in 5 seats.

In Bihar, all parties face the same dilemma. They fought among themselves and helped the rivals win. JD(U) leaders fought among themselves, and the seat went to RJD.

Where RJD and Congress fought against each other, JD(U) and BJP won. Where BJP, JD(U), RJD and Congress faced infighting, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraj Party won. Parties are bound to lose if there are internal quarrels.

In Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar-led NCP faced a loss because of infighting. After Ajit Pawar’s death, several power centres have emerged in that party.

Enter the experienced and wily political player Sharad Pawar. He ensured both his candidates won.

'Friendly fight' between BJP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena caused losses to Mahayuti (alliance). Parties which are part of the Mahayuti must learn that when they fought the assembly polls unitedly, they decimated the opposition, but in MLC elections, they worked to defeat their own allies and failed to score success.

In Karnataka, Congress actually lost one seat. The other three seats were with the BJP and its ally. There was much infighting in Congress.

Some Congress leaders blamed a sulking Siddaramaiah for the defeat, while some said CM DK Shivakumar failed.

One minister described the SIR process as correct, while another minister countered him, saying such remarks are far-fetched.

Mallikarjun Kharge, sitting in Delhi, is busy creating the “vote chori” narrative, but in his own state and party unit, Congress leaders are busy toppling the other.

Naseeruddin Shah: Why should you speak for anti-national elements?

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has openly supported those who have called for 'regime change'. In a short video, Shah said he is proud to be a "dimagi Naxal".

Naseeruddin is a great actor. His contribution to our film industry is big. But being a good actor does not give him the license to deliver an anti-national dialogue.

He has the right to criticise the government, but what can he gain by extending support to those who shout slogans for breaking the country?

Shah is an artiste. He has the right to express his opinion on every issue, but what is the rationale behind claiming to be a ‘dimagi Naxal’?

Naxals living in the forests have already been eliminated.

Now, those living in cities, spreading anarchy and talking about tearing the country apart, will be held accountable. This should be done democratically.

Naseeruddin Shah must understand this clearly.

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