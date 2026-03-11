OPINION | LPG Crisis: Why bring politics in this?

New Delhi:

The war in the Middle East continued for the 12th-day as Israel launched new attacks on Iran and Lebanon, while Iran counterattacked with missiles and drones on Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. International crude price fell to $88 a barrel on Wednesday after the International Energy Agency announced it would consider releasing emergency oil reserves to stabilise the global oil market.

In India, the Centre on Tuesday invoked ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) to regulate supplies of commercial and domestic LPG. Under the new Natural Gas (supply regulation) Order, priority allocation will be given to domestic piped natural gas supply, CNG used in transport, LPG production and essential pipeline operations.

Fertiliser companies have been placed in the second priority category, and they will get up to 70 pc of their average gas requirement. Industrial consumers connected through the national gas grid and city gas distribution networks will get around 80 pc of their average consumption, depending on availability.

The Centre has said there is adequate stock of natural gas, petrol and diesel, but abundant caution is being taken.

States have been asked to stop blackmarketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders to stop panic buying. Meanwhile, long queues were noticed outside LPG gas agencies in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, MP, Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi.

Refill booking of domestic LPG cylinders has been extended from 21 days to 25 days, while oil refineries have been directed to raise LPG production by 10 per cent.

Hotel owners' associations in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities have complained they are not getting commercial LPG cylinders.

The Petroleum Ministry has set up a committee of executive directors from Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to listen to the grievances of hotel owners.

The question is: Why are LPG supplies being regulated?

The Strait of Hormuz, through which India gets most of its crude and natural gas, has been closed for the last 12 days. India imports 60-65 per cent of its LPG requirements, out of which 80-85 pc LPG comes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Moreover, India has an adequate oil reserve to last for 25 days, but there is no LPG reserve. Oil refineries only keep LPG stocks for a week or two. With the supplies from the Gulf coming to a stop, an LPG shortage is bound to occur. But the government has already put an action plan in place.

Oil refineries have been asked to ramp up LPG production, and India is trying to import LPG from Russia, Australia and Nigeria. It may take time for talks to fructify.

For the time being, in order to meet the shortage, LPG supply is, therefore, being regulated. Apart from LPG, India uses a huge quantity of LNG (liquified natural gas).

Annually, India consumes 50 million tonnes of LNG, out of which 25-26 million tonnes of LNG is imported. Qatar is the world's second biggest exporter of LNG. It exports 40-45 pc of India's LNG requirements.

India also imports LNG from the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia, and this is supplied to industries. LNG is also supplied in the form of piped gas to domestic consumers, apart from the fertiliser industry, electrical component industry and manufacturing sector.

When Iran attacked Qatar's gas production facilities last week, it stopped production and export of LNG immediately.

With the Strait of Hormuz closed, LNG supplies from Oman, UAe, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have also stopped. India is now trying to import LNG from the US, Australia and Malaysia. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that unnecessary panic is being created by Congress and other opposition leaders in several states. He assured that there is enough stock of LPG, petrol and diesel, and there are no reasons to worry.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded that the government clarify its stand on the shortage of LPG cylinders and the hike in LPG prices. He warned that if the shortage continues, LPG cylinders will go beyond the reach of the common man, and people may be forced to use charcoal and wood-fired stoves.

My point of view: The Congress has nothing to say when the Centre refrained from hiking prices of petrol and diesel despite an increase in fuel prices across the world.

Akhilesh Yadav is not bothered when the Indian government acted with foresight and ensured that India had eight weeks of oil stocks.

Congress is upset about why Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel before the outbreak of the war. Congress has problems with why Donald Trump and his minister said that the US has permitted India to buy Russian oil. The public is least bothered about why Modi visited Israel or what Trump and his minister said about allowing India to buy Russian oil.

What matters to the public is that it must get an uninterrupted supply of LPG, and the prices of petrol and diesel remain stable. It is this difference that matters for the people of India.

