OPINION | Ladakh violence: Conspiracy or public anger?

Curfew has been imposed in Leh town and prohibitory orders under Sec 163 BNS have been issued in Kargil, which witnessed a bandh on the call of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance. Indo-Tibetan Border Police has been deployed in Leh. At least 50 persons have been detained after mobs set fire to the BJP office in Leh and ransacked the Ladakh Autonomous Council office.

The Director General of Police, Ladakh, S. D. Singh Jamwal said, four people died, 15 others were seriously injured and 30 others sustained minor injuries during the protests.

The bandh call was given in support of the demand for immediate talks with the Centre on granting full statehood to Ladakh and extension of Sixth Schedule of Constitution.

On September 24, mobs torched several vehicles of police and CRPF forcing police to fire to quell violence. Seven companies of CRPF have been deployed in Leh and four additional CRPF companies have been sent from Kashmir to Ladakh.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is spearheading the demand of statehood for Ladakh, was on indefinite fast since 15 days, but when the condition of two persons deteriorated, thousands of people came out and indulged in arson and stoning.

Local BJP leaders blamed a Congress councillor and Sonam Wangchuk for instigating violence. BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared a video claiming that Congress councillor Stanzin Tsepag led a mob that torched the BJP office.

Sonam Wangchuk called off his indefinite fast soon after violence spread. He said he had nothing to do with stone throwers and arsonists.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Centre had fixed October 6 for talks between the agitators and the high-powered committee. Prior to that, informal talks were to begin from September 26. Despite these firm assurances, the agitators resorted to arson and violence. It is difficult to understand any logic behind it.

The question is: Was the violence pre-planned? Were the youths instigated? This is not the right method to make the Centre accept the demands of agitators. Nobody has the right to indulge in violence in a democracy.

BJP leaders allege, the violence was instigated by Congress because the party wants to create a “Nepal-type” situation in India. Activist Sonam Wangchuk said, Congress has no strength left to amass such a huge crowd in Ladakh.

Wangchuk has condemned the violence, but at the same time, he sought to justify public anger. Some others interpreted this to say, it was Wangchuk who incited the mobs to indulge in violence and then later issued an appeal for peace.

Has the movement gone out of control from Wangchuk’s hands? Despite his opposition to violence, he could not stop the arsonists. Or, is there a larger conspiracy at work? Whatever may be the case, those who indulged in arson and violence will be rounded up, and the truth will come out soon.

Bihar’s Muslims, EBC votes: The tug of war has begun

Hectic politicking is on in Bihar with the dates of assembly polls expected to be announced early next month. The Congress Working Committee met in Bihar for the first time since Independence, after a gap of 85 years. Mahagathbandhan leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi launched a 10-point programme for the upliftment of Extremely Backward Castes (EBC).

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed six rallies in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region of Bihar. Jan Suraaj Party convenor Prashant Kishor met Muslim intellectuals of that region. BJP leaders held meetings with leaders of 26 districts, while in Delhi, NDA leaders discussed seat-sharing issues.

The real fight seems to be for Muslim votes. Owaisi has clearly said that since Tejashwi Yadav has refused to leave six seats to AIMIM, his party will fight to defeat the RJD.

Prashant Kishor claimed, only his party can give Muslims their legitimate rights, while RJD, Congress and AIMIM want to get Muslim vote by projecting the BJP bogey. He asked Muslims not to fall in the trap of RJD or AIMIM.

The Seemanchal region has only 24 assembly seats, and RJD, Janta Dal-U, Congress, Prashant Kishor and Owaisi are all angling for these seats. Owaisi’s party had won five seats in 2020, but four of his MLAs quit and joined RJD.

In most of his rallies, Owaisi said, while BJP carries out ‘Operation Lotus’ to wean away MLAs, RJD in Bihar carried out ‘Operation Lalten’ (Lantern – RJD symbol).

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a shrewd politician, is also angling for Muslim votes. He is touring Muslim-dominated localities and telling them what his government did for the betterment of Muslims.

In Bihar elections, political pundits agree on one point, BJP will not get Muslim votes. Secondly, it is also assumed that a large part of Muslim voters would lean towards Lalu Yadav. In the last assembly polls, Owaisi rubbished these theories by winning five seats. It’s a different matter that four of his legislators later ditched the party and joined RJD.

This time, Owaisi stood at RJD’s doors and demanded six seats. The reason is clear. He does not want his party to be dubbed as “BJP’s B team”. RJD leaders allege that Owaisi’s party indirectly helps the BJP by dividing Muslim votes. Owaisi wants to get this tag removed.

But, there is a new factor now in the shape of Prashant Kishor. He has promised to give 40 tickets to Muslim candidates. If his fledgling party gets some Muslim votes, electoral equations in Bihar will change.

RJD and Congress feel that Muslims have no other option but to support the Mahagathbandhan. The alliance’s focus is now more on Dalits and backward caste voters. Since Extremely Backward Castes constitute more than 70 per cent of backward caste voters, the RJD-led alliance held Ati Pichhda Nyay Sammelan in Patna and released a Nyaya Sankalp Patra for the upliftment of EBCs.

The common perception about EBC voters in Bihar is that a majority of them are with Nitish Kumar. This is the reason why any alliance that Nitish Kumar backs, wins the elections hands down. It is because of this that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are wooing the EBCs. One must admit, Nitish Kumar has a magical sway over his supporters. Come what may, they never ditch him. This seems to be the only reason why Nitish Kumar is ruling Bihar as CM for the last two decades.

