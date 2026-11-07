OPINION | Is Trump's mid-term defeat good news for Indian industry?

The festival of Dhanteras brought good tidings for the Indian stock market. While stock indices fell in the US, Japan and China, India’s Sensex recorded 10.6 per cent hike in a pre-Diwali rally, the best in last 35 years.

Investors in Indian stocks recorded a gain of more than Rs 1 lakh crore. Stocks of top US AI companies fell, while Indian IT companies recorded big gains. Foreign investors pumped money into Indian stocks.

The Rupee strengthened to become Rs 94 per USD. Prices of crude in international market showed decline.

The net worth of the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, fell by $40 billion. This shock is enough to understand what fate befell Trump's supporters in the stock market.

The crash of stocks in AI companies shows how badly the stock market situation in the US has deteriorated.

European stock markets did not face such a crash. Stock market dealers said, the days of imposing arbitrary tariffs by the US are over. This is a positive indicator for European economies.

India may now have a upper hand in the ongoing dialogue on India-US trade deal. The sword of tariffs hung by Trump will be removed.

With oil prices declining and fall is US dollar, signs show the stars are in favour of Indian industry. Investors in Indian stocks are happy.

This Diwali, the markets may witness a boom, the echoes of which will be heard far and wide.

Is Bihar Police doing caste-based encounters?

Bihar Police killed three criminals, JP Yadav, Babloo Yadav and Raja Sharma, in a fierce encounter in Maner.

This incident has sparked uproar in state politics and local mobs were engaged in clashes with police.

All the three killed were wanted criminals. Lalu Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharati alleged that the BJP government in Bihar is treating rivals like enemies and people are being killed in fake encounters.

Normally, during encounters, it is seen, police first arrests criminals and while taking them to the scene of crime, either the police vehicle overturns or the criminals try to flee, resulting in firing. Such circumstances naturally cause doubts in the minds of people.

But in the Maner incident in Bihar, the three criminals were hiding and they fired on police resulting in cross-firing.

Bihar Police says, the three killed were hardened criminals and there are records to prove this, but now caste has been added in the political debate.

Should police ask the caste of criminals before arresting them? Should police demand identity cards from criminals before firing? Such a thinking about criminals is unfortunate.

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