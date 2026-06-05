OPINION | Is INDI Alliance falling apart?

New Delhi:

First, he predicted that if he spoke in Parliament, an earthquake would happen. Then, he predicted that a hydrogen bomb explosion would shake the electoral system.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told an Adivasi Professional Conclave that an “economic tsunami” is going to hit India soon, those in the top echelons of government were providing him secret information about an “institutional revolt” brewing and that Modi government might impose “something like an Emergency” to suppress public dissent.

His conclusion: Narendra Modi may not continue as PM within a year.

In India, we have a Constitution under which people exercise their vote, and governments are made or thrown out. Recently, state governments in Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were thrown out, and a new government took charge, all because of a clear electoral mandate.

Those who could not defeat Modi at the hustings now want youths to come to the streets, spread anarchy and cause riots. This is negative thinking, which is dangerous for the nation.

Those who flaunt a copy of the Constitution of India at public rallies must know that this book clearly states election is the only method to change the government and system.

Even Congress leaders say in private that the BJP cannot be defeated so long as Modi is there, and Congress cannot win so long as Rahul is there.

This could be the reason why Rahul Gandhi is making ominous predictions about earthquakes, tsunamis, and hydrogen explosions.

On June 10, Narendra Modi is going to better Jawaharlal Nehru’s record as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. Naturally, some people cannot digest this fact easily. There is no treatment for such indigestion.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led INDI Alliance that was launched with much fanfare two years ago is falling apart. On Thursday, DMK announced it will boycott the June 8 INDI alliance meeting in Delhi.

DMK leaders alleged Congress indulged in treachery by joining the TVK government in Tamil Nadu. DMK MPs have decided to sit away from Congress benches in Parliament.

The exit of DMK from INDI Alliance will have a big effect on politics at the centre. Aam Aadmi Party has already broken off all connections with Congress. Trinamool Congress is fast slipping out of Mamata Banerjee’s hands. It can be assumed naturally that TMC rebels will not join the INDI alliance.

This alliance of opposition parties was launched before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nitish Kumar was the first promoter, but he quit and joined hands with BJP. The alliance that was formed two years ago now lies in shambles.

Delhi fire: Blame game has begun

After the gruesome death of 21 people in the devastating hotel fire in South Delhi, officers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Revenue Department visited the spot to initiate a probe. Senior officials of one department are now blaming the others.

MCD officials say that rooms in the building were added without seeking permission, there was no fire alarm system and ventilation, windows were sealed and there was only one entry and exit point.

Officials said the hotel did not have a no-objection certificate from Fire Services department.

The question: whose responsibility is it to check whether a building has been built as per fire safety norms? MCD and fire department officials are blaming each other.

MCD deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar said MCD neither issued any license to run a BnB in a residential building, nor was any fire NOC file sent to MCD. He said the structure was not built illegally, but the blame lies with licensing departments.

A BnB was ablaze, and 21 people died. Another building in a nearby locality in Saket collapsed and six people died, while illegal construction was going on. Who are the persons responsible?

Two years ago, students were drowned when water gushed into a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar. There are many such incidents where greed, corruption and negligence were clearly visible.

The blame game that is going on between MCD and the fire department for the Malviya Nagar hotel fire is shameful.

It is the government’s responsibility to fix accountability, irrespective of whether the mistake lies with the police or fire department or the MCD. Those held accountable must be taught a lesson.

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