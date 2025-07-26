OPINION | Is Asim Munir plotting another misadventure? India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has warned Pakistan to desist from activating terror bases of Lashkar-e-Taiyyaba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.

New Delhi:

Reports have come about the Pakistani army reactivating terror camps that were destroyed by India during Operation Sindoor in both Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. These terror camps have started working under the vigil of the Pakistani army.

Meanwhile, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted a successful test of a precision-guided missile fired from a drone. Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir is in Beijing. He has met the Chinese vice-president and foreign minister.

India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has warned Pakistan to desist from activating terror bases of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen. Terror launch pads and training centres have been set up in Looni, Phutwal, Jamila Post, Umranwali, Chaprar, Chhota Chak and Janglora junges.

Pakistani Army has installed thermal imaging systems, foliage penetrating radars and satellite surveillance equipment in at least 13 ISI terror launch pads that were closed after Operation Sindoor.

These launch pads have been activated in Kel, Dudhniyal, Jura, Leepa Valley, Pachhiban Chaman, Naiyali, Jankote, Chakati and Nickale.

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar addressed his cadre in Bahawalpur and appealed for funds, while Lashkar commanders are collecting funds by organising rallies.

There are possibilities of Pakistan resorting to misadventure again. Gen Asim Munir still feels that his army has won despite getting a severe thrashing from the Indian armed forces during the four-day air attacks. Pakistan was begging for funds from the IMF, the Asian Development Bank and other countries. It had become increasingly irrelevant on the world stage, but sections of the Western media, during and after the conflict, projected Pakistan on par with a regional power like India.

Donald Trump completed the rest by claiming at least 25 times that it was he who brought about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Trump even spoke about five planes being downed during the brief conflict. He hosted Gen Munir to lunch in the White House.

The same Trump who detested Pakistan for cheating the US by taking billions of dollars in the past in the name of combating terrorists, has now started weighing India and Pakistan on the same balance.

On the other hand, Pakistan got jet fighters, missiles and air defence systems from China and drones and operators from Turkey. China provided real-time intelligence to Pakistan during the conflict. Pakistan was actually fighting a proxy war for China against India during the four-day conflict. China was testing its weapons and planes during the conflict.

India destroyed Pakistani air bases, terror hideouts and air defence systems during the conflict, but western media created a perception as if Pakistan inflicted heavy losses on India. The ill-equipped Pakistan army, which was being criticised in its own country, started weaving false tales of bravery.

Presently, an impression is being created in Pakistan as if Donald Trump is trying to browbeat India. China has become the protector and guardian of Pakistan. The impoverished nation is also getting loans from multilateral organisations. In such circumstances, one should not be surprised if Gen Asim Munir starts losing his mental balance.

One thing is certain. If Pakistan carries out a misadventure again, it will have to pay a heavy cost. Whatever lessons that India has learnt from Operation Sindoor is enough to break Pakistan into pieces.

