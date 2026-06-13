OPINION | Indian warheads: Sleepless nights for Munir

New Delhi:

The latest Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Yearbook says, India possesses an inventory of 190 nuclear warheads, up by 10.

It also says, 12 of these warheads have been operationally deployed for the first time by India. This marks a change from India’s decades old strategy of keeping warheads and delivery systems separate during peacetime.

On Friday, Pakistan’s foreign ministry appealed to world powers to “consider the destabilizing impact” of this change.

Pakistan is worried over the integration of nuclear warheads with Indian submarines, and says it can alter regional power balance.

Since Operation Sindoor last year, India has started reducing its dependence on other countries in defence weapons.

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched ‘Project Kush’, an indigenous project at a cost of Rs 21,700 crore.

Long-range surface-to-air missile defence systems will be built under this project. These systems can target fighter jets, drones, cruise and ballistic missiles from a distance of 400 km.

Project Kush is part of India’s multi-layered air defence system “Sudarshan Chakra”, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

The havoc wreaked by our valiant armed forces during Operation Sindoor continues to give sleepless nights to Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The Indian Armed Forces never gloated over its victory. It focused on correcting mistakes and shortcomings that were noticed during the conflict.

All these shortcomings are being removed. This is indicative of our Prime Minister’s vision, strong will and the objective of our army to achieve 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance).

Iran deal: Will Trump keep his word?

Confusions persist even after US President Donald Trump declared that the US and Iran will sign a deal to end the current conflict.

Crude price in world markets fell to $86 a barrel while Sensex rose sharply after several days of fall.

There are reports, US Vice President JD Vance will go to Geneva to sign the deal.

This time there seems to be substance in Trump’s deal that has been worked, last-minute hiccups notwithstanding.

It was the 39th time that Trump announced a halt to the conflict with Iran. One must wait.

But Trump is not the only person who will take the final call. There are others in the picture.

Will Israel stop attacking Hezbollah bases in Lebanon? Will Iran call off its nuclear uranium enrichment programme? Will the US pay compensation to the Iran for war losses?

The biggest question is: Will Iran agree to lose control on the vital Strait of Hormuz? Until and unless we get answers to these questions, no deal with Iran can be said to be effective.

Abhishek: Why is he so arrogant?

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek’s woes mount. On Friday, a CID team served him a notice for questioning in another case.

During West Bengal election campaign, Abhishek had told a rally that once the results are out on May 4, “there will be DJ shows on the streets, and those jumping now will be taught a lesson”.

An FIR was lodged on the orders of Election Commission and this notice is a consequence of that.

On Friday, Abhishek Banerjee said, "even Home Minister Amit Shah had threatened to hang people upside down during his speeches in rallies. Why no FIR against him?"

He asked, "is the CEC Gyanesh Kumar only watching speeches of TMC leaders? Why no action was taken against Amit Shah?"

Abhishek Banerjee is facing several cases, but his problem is that senior TMC leader and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee has refused to fight his cases in courts.

On Friday, Abhishek sought to pacify things, saying, “Kalyan Banerjee has seen me since the time I was a boy, he has the right to scold me, but I do not have anger in my heart towards him. I will continue to respect him.”

Abhishek’s words do not match his actions.

He says, he respects Kalyan Banerjee. Then who rang up Kalyan Banerjee’s son at 30 minutes past midnight? Who removed Kalyan Banerjee from his cases? Who made his junior the lawyer after midnight?

If this means showing respect, then only God can help.

Most of the MLAs and MPs who left Mamata said, they were insulted by Abhishek. None of the MLAs and MPs who are still with Mamata are ready to accept Abhishek as their leader.

It was because of Abhishek that TMC lost the elections, MPs and MLAs deserted, the party split, but Didi’s ‘mamata’ (affection) towards her nephew has not diminished.

The nephew is still in a position where he is demanding FIR against Home Minister Amit Shah.

In Hindi, there is a popular saying, “Rassi Jal Gai, Par Bal Nahin Gaya” (He is down, but not out).

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