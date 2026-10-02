OPINION | Incredible, unthinkable, a miracle: Captain Smit brings glory to India!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to brave Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, undergoing treatment in a hospital. The live video talk was watched by millions of Indians today.

Modi also spoke in Gujarati. With eyes filled with tears of pride, Smit Machchar told the PM that he was reciting Hanuman Chalisa when he was bleeding on the floor of the plane.

Modi said, "Yesterday, I spoke to to Bhupendra bhai (Smit’s father), and also spoke to Geetaben (Smit’s mother) and Sonalben (Smit’s wife). I told Geetaben that your name is Geeta, and you have truly preserved Krishna’s Geeta, and you have raised Smit with the values and teachings of Geeta."

Modi told the pilot, “You have done something so great that today people across India and the rest of the world are eager to see you and speak to you. I must tell you that this was possible because of the values you have been imparted from Gita. For that, I would bow to Geetaben for raising you in this manner. I would also like to bow to you.”

There should be no hesitation in saying that the entire world today is praying for the courage of the Indian pilot who prevented the FlyDubai plane from crashing.

Captain Smit showed excellent presence of mind during the attempted terror attack, fought his terrorist co-pilot and saved 174 lives.

Had he not been there, another 9/11 tragedy could have taken place, and the world would have drowned in sorrow.

Today the world is saluting the bravery of Captain Smit.

There were other heroes too.

When the plane was descending fast, and a few seconds were left before the crash, an Israeli plumber Yaniv, entered the cockpit. The plane’s nosewheel was heading downwards.

Yaniv showed presence of mind. He had seen a TV series on how planes can be saved during a crisis. He pushed the rogue co-pilot aside. He knew how to lift a plane upwards. He did, and the plane stopped descending.

In a few seconds, two pilots who were sitting as travellers in the rear were called in. One of them lost his senses on seeing blood on the floor, but the other pilot took control, contacted the nearest Air Traffic Control and made a safe landing in Tobuk, Saudi Arabia.

It's simply incredible, unthinkable and full of miracles.

The first miracle: After the attack, blood-stained Capt Smit sent out the emergency code. It does not mean pushing a button. Actually, a code has to be sent.

The second miracle: It was surprising how Capt Smit, who was bleeding heavily from his chest, opened the heavy cockpit door. Had he not received outside support, the crash was definitely going to happen.

The third miracle: Travellers who entered the cockpit from outside immediately differentiated between the attacker and the victim. They overpowered the terrorist.

The fourth miracle: The plumber just pushed up the flight control panel.

The fifth miracle : A dentist on board immediately gave first aid treatment to Capt Smit.

The sixth miracle: Had no pilots been sitting in the rear as travellers, it would have been difficult to land safely. These pilots were not accustomed to fly FlyDubai plane, but managed safe landing.

I spoke to some experienced pilots. They told me they have neither seen nor heard so many miracles happening together. This was not possible without Almighty’s blessings.

The biggest miracle: the message went across the whole world that a brave Indian pilot showed excellent presence of mind, fulfilled his duty at the risk of his life and saved 174 lives.

The image Captain Smit created for India across the entire world has enhanced the respect of Indians are held in the eyes of people everywhere.

This is a matter of great pride for India.

Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 8:30 pm

India's Number One and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat: Monday to Friday, 8:30 pm.