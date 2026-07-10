OPINION | Gangs of Lawrence Bishnoi: How did FBI expose the nexus?

New Delhi:

Gangsters sitting inside Indian jails have been ordering targeted killings, making extortions across continents and carrying on with drug smuggling with impunity. This has been revealed in three chargesheets filed by US Department of Justice for the FBI in American courts.

The chargesheets are the result of three-year-long painstaking efforts made by FBI undercover agents and informants into the shady world of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and several other Indian gangs. They make interesting reading and are enough to secure sentences from American courts.

FBI has filed three chargesheets against the gangs led by Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Singh Dhandha in a court in California.

FBI has also made a Punjab Police inspector one of the accused. It has sought his extradition. The inspector has since been sent to police lines in Punjab.

The chargesheets reveal how FBI undercover agents played out a double-cross plot with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, similar to that in the Bollywood film ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’. The agents secured entry into the gangs, won the trust of dons and collected valuable evidence about crimes that were committed.

In short, the FBI double-crossed the gang leaders who were trying to be too clever by half.

The question now is: What will happen to Lawrence Bishnoi now in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat? His gang members are also in several Indian jails.

What will happen when extradition will be demanded consequent to the FBI chargesheets?

If they are extradited to the US, their ill-gotten properties will be seized and the dons will forget how to make extortions while staying inside US prisons.

Khamenei buried: Can US get out of Iran quagmire?

Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was laid to rest at the Imam Reza Shrine in his hometown of Mashhad.

The burial in the shrine concluded a week-long nationwide funeral.

Ayatollah Khamenei, his daughter-in-law and grandchildren were killed more than four months ago in a U.S. and Israeli airstrike that escalated the US-Iran conflict. Khamenei’s son Mojtaba did not attend the funeral as he is still recovering from serious injuries.

Mojtaba, the new supreme leader, is yet to appear in public, where slogans were raised demanding revenge against US President Donald Trump.

Millions of people attended the funeral, with Iranian authorities claiming that more than 2.37 crore people attended the five-day-long funeral ceremony.

Before the February 28 airstrike on Iran, a large section of people in the country was noticeably unhappy with the present regime. There were many anti-government protests in Tehran and other cities.

US strategists assumed that people in general would be happy if Khamenei is killed, but after the airstrike in which the Ayatollah and his family members were assassinated, the attack has united the Iranian people against America.

It has been more than four months since Khamenei was assassinated. US warplanes have caused widespread damage in many cities of Iran, but the appearance of millions of Iranians in the funeral clearly shows, people still revere their Supreme Leader.

Experts are now saying that a living Khamenei was a better option for the US, which could not bring about regime change even after spending billions of dollars on the conflict. In Hindi, there is a saying, “Maya Mili Na Ram” (meaning, falling between two stools).

American interest has now narrowed to ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran knows this is the jugular vein of the US interests in Middle East countries.

American strategists have realised that attacking Iran with naval fleets, warships and bomber planes, without any clear-cut plan and preparations, was a mistake.

Since America is the superpower, it does not want the world to see that it has bowed before Iran. The ceasefire deal was signed as a temporary way out. But it now seems Iran has frustrated the US by backing out of the deal. The outcome in the near future can be anything.

Ayodhya: Finish probe soon, put new system in place

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri has said the counting system has been thoroughly overhauled and all loopholes in the temple management have been rectified.

Govind Dev Giri said he wanted to assure millions of devotees of Lord Ram that the mistakes that were committed would not be repeated.

Powers of issuing VVIP passes that were hitherto given to Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao have been withdrawn. Their official temple mail IDs have been blocked.

The new working general secretary Krishna Mohan will be the sole authority to allow expenditure on the temple. All cheques will be jointly signed by Krishna Mohan and chartered accountant Chandan Roy. All the counting staff have been replaced.

Police and SIT investigation into donation embezzlement is continuing at a fast pace. More cash has been recovered from three accused, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra and Karunesh Pandey.

There has been a noticeable decline in donations by devotees at the Ram temple in recent weeks. The Trust is yet to regain the confidence of millions of devotees.

In order to regain this trust, two measures are essential. One, the probe into embezzlement must end soon, and two, a new system must be put in place at the earliest. There must be no delay.

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