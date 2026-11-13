OPINION | Fall of Huang: Is it the beginning of a tech spy war?

What caused the exit of the CEO of world’s biggest AI company? A simple love affair or a honeytrap by the Chinese? Did Jensen Huang sell chips to China? It doesn't look like a simple case by any standards. In today’s world most wars are being fought to capture technologies. Cyber armies are the new warriors.

Did China penetrate American cybersecurity? Charges of chip espionage with China have been levelled against Alice Huang, with whom Jensen had an extramarital affair.

Another extramarital affair surfaced with Kimberly Powell, vice-president of Nvidia. Though an interim CEO has been appointed, investors' confidence has been badly shaken.

Exports of Nvidia chips to China will decline, and it will be difficult for Nvidia to retain its top employees. These are risks which Nvidia is going to face. This is the most expensive and biggest example to date of how a love story can bring down the world’s number one company.

Jensen’s rise from rags to riches and now disrepute is an interesting story to read. When he was five years old, his family left Taiwan for Thailand, and from there the family shifted to the US.

In a reform school in Kentucky, Jensen used to wash toilets in the hostel. At the age of 15, Jensen started working as a dishwasher and waiter in a restaurant, while doing his studies in engineering.

He did his master's in electrical engineering at Stanford University. He designed microprocessors for AMD and later shifted to LSI Logic. His first love affair began with Lori Huang at an engineering lab in Oregon State University. They married in 1985 and the couple had two sons, Madison and Spencer.

Jensen met Alice Huang in 2023 when her husband introduced her to him. Then began an extramarital relationship. Alice is suspected to be a Chinese spy. With a career in private equity and television, she later became a power broker renting advanced chips H-100 and H-200 to top Chinese firms. Alice is now reported to be in Beijing.

Jensen Huang’s affair with the Chinese woman has proved too costly, both for him and the company. Nvidia’s stock market valuation has fallen badly.

Punjab: Massive anti-drug campaign needed

The ruling AAP government in Punjab is facing two big issues in the forthcoming polls – drugs and law and order. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's ministers are openly facing embarrassment at their public meetings.

Yesterday, cabinet minister Aman Arora had to face hostile queries from a Nihang Sikh in the audience about why no action is being taken against drug peddlers.

Many arrests and police raids have taken place in Punjab on the issue of the drug menace. What is required now is a concerted campaign, in which police, school children and religious organisations can work jointly.

Hospital staff and doctors should also be included in this campaign. The sources of drug supply must be targeted. This requires deep penetration into the drug mafia networks, so that their supply chains can be broken. So long as the demand for drugs remains, the drug mafia will continue to remain powerful.

Efforts must be made to create awareness among people and teach them about the need to stay away from drugs. Drug addicts must be helped to recover from addiction. Affordable drug rehab centres with qualified psychiatrists must be set up in every district of Punjab.

Only then will these centres become a success. All this cannot happen in two or four days. It needs a sustained campaign. Media should also play a big role in creating awareness.

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