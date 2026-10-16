OPINION | Does Congress support Dhaka-type bloody regime change?

New Delhi:

The ultra-leftist AISA leader Neha Bora has credited Bangladesh’s 2024 students’ uprising by saying it is “showing us the way” for protests in India. In a video message, Neha Bora drew parallels between the movement that led to the ouster of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and the protests in India against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Bora said, “We know that the movement that began in Bangladesh was for democratic and voter rights. Today the movement that the young people in India have started is for democratic and voting rights.”

The objective of making a Dhaka-style regime change in Delhi is nefarious. The conspiracy to change regime through violence is dangerous.

Neha Bora must know that India is not a banana republic.

In India, people change regimes through votes, and the public gives proper treatment to those who do not believe in this system.

The Centre took 10 years to eliminate Naxals living in forests. Those with a ‘Naxal mindset’ living in cities are living in an illusion. Because Delhi is neither Dhaka nor Nepal.

Unfortunately, Rahul Gandhi has put his Congress party in a spot by openly supporting those who want regime change through violence and anarchy.

It was Indira Gandhi who helped Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to come to power in Bangladesh. The Congress never supported fundamentalist Islamist parties in Bangladesh.

Congress never supported the ideology of regime change through bloodshed. But Rahul Gandhi is nowadays openly moving around with Neha Bora, who derives inspiration from jihadis, who carried out indiscriminate killings of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Will Rahul Gandhi support such a jihadi mindset? Will he follow the path of Leninist Maoist organisations?

Prashant Bhushan lets the cat out of the bag

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan went two steps further. At a press conference with CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and Neha Bora, he plainly said that the ultimate objective of this movement is ‘regime change’ and “we will do whatever is possible to achieve this”.

Prashant Bhushan has let the cat out of the bag. He clearly outlined the motive of those who had hit the streets on the issue of ‘vote theft’.

Will Rahul Gandhi support Prashant Bhushan's 'regime change' remark?

Two days ago, Rahul addressed a joint press conference with Prashant Bhushan. Will Indian democracy be handed over to anarchists and rioters?

These are questions that will be asked of Congress every now and then.

Tiranga call: CJP's hope rests on Leftists

Cockroach Janta Party has given a ‘Tiranga Lehrao’ call at Connaught Place today. Delhi Police has made massive security arrangements.

So long as the CJP was fighting for the cause of students, it had some base. At least on the internet, it had garnered support. But this party does not have workers on the ground level.

To mobilise protesters, CJP is now dependent on Communist outfits like AISA, SFI and AISF. These leftist organisations have come out in full force with the Congress too.



CJP will find it difficult to mobilise support for its Tiranga protest this time.

The objective of Delhi Police is quite clear. It has refused to give permission, and anyone joining the protest will be stopped. Police will not allow gatherings of people in public places in the name of the tricolour flag.

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