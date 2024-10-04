OPINION | Cocaine Kingpin’s Connection in Question

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Congress party had to face a big embarassment on the last day of campaigning in Haryana assembly elections. BJP alleged that the kingpin in the Rs 5,600 crore cocaine seizure case, Tushar Goyal, arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday, was appointed by Rahul Gandhi as the Delhi Youth Congress RTI Cell chief, and he had links with top Haryana Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda's family. Congress swiftly reacted saying that Tushar Goyal was expelled from the party in 2022 because of "anti-party activities" and he was not connected with the Congress in any capacity any more. Delhi Police on Wednesday had seized more than 500 kg of cocaine of international quality from a godown owned by Tushar Goyal.

The seized cocaine was meant to be distributed in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra and other states. Police is trying to connect the links as to how cocaine reached the National Capital Region from different sea routes. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi demanded, Congress should explain its "connections" with the drugs supplier. He also released pictures of Tushar Goyal with senior Congress leaders including Deepender Hooda, KC Venugopal and others. He demanded a probe into whether drugs money was used in the Haryana elections.

Tushar Goyal's partner Himanshu and his driver Aurangzeb have also been arrested by police. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda said, allegations cannot be levelled merely on the basis of photographs because political leaders meet many people every day. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Haryana rally connected the drugs issue with the seizure of several thousands crores worth drugs at Adani's Mundhra port several years ago. He made no mention about the latest seizure by Delhi Police. The seizure of Rs 5,600 crore worth drugs by Delhi Police is, in itself a serious issue. The issue of "connection" of the drug supplier with Congress is even more serious. Congress leaders have admitted that Tushar Goyal was in the party for nearly 20 years. Cocaine and other drugs are widely used in New Year parties across India and this stock was meant for this occasion. I find Rahul Gandhi's reaction surprising. He connected the drug seizure issue with Adani and alleged that Adani's ports are being used as conduits for drugs trade, but PM Narendra Modi is silent. Rahul Gandhi did not say a word about the Rs 5,600 crore cocaine seizure in Delhi, nor did he react to pictures of Tushar Goyal with his closest confidante K.C.Venugopal. Rahul did not explain about Goyal's Congress connections till two years ago. This necessarily creates doubts in the minds of public.

Either Rahul Gandhi should have avoided mentioning the issue of drugs or he should have explained about his party's connection with a top drugs trader. BJP leaders are now making snide comments, saying, at least Rahul should have asked his Tushar Goyal about how drugs find their way to India. Congress party cannot wash off its hands from this issue by saying that Tushar Goyal was expelled from the party two years ago. The seizure of this huge consignment of drugs two days before the Haryana elections, pictures of the drugs trader with Congress MP Deepnder Hooda, police finding Deepender Hooda's phone number from Tushar Goyal's cellphone, can cause big damage to the prospects of Congress in Haryana elections. Congress party's allegation that the drugs issue has been raised to affect the party's prospects in Haryana elections, does not hold water. Had the police found any connection of the drugs trader with any BJP leader, Congress would have raised a similar hue and cry. In today's world dominated by social media, a minor matter like a leader's photograph with an accused, can become a big issue during elections. The seizure of more than 500 kg cocaine worth Rs 5,600 crore is, in itself, a big issue. This should not be seen only in the context of Haryana elections. This issue is going to reverberate in the corridors of Indian politics for a long time.

