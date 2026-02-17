OPINION | Artificial Intelligence for all, must benefit all

New Delhi:

The Artificial Intelligence Global Impact Summit entered its second day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizing the need for using AI for the larger public good. In his post on X, Modi wrote: "Intelligence, rationality and decision-making ability make science and technology useful for every citizen. The objection of the India AI Impact Summit is also the same - to ensure that AI is used for the benefit of all."

French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula Da Silva, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, two former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Rishi Sunak are among the distinguished gathering of CEOs and tech honchos from more than 100 countries attending the summit.

Leaders from Switzerland, Spain, Slovakia, Serbia, Croatia, Estonia, The Netherlands, Finland, Greece, Mauritius, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Bolivia, Guyana and Seychelles will attend this summit. Similar summits were held in the past in France and South Korea.

Among industry leaders, Open AI founder Sam Altman, Google Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft founder Bill Gates are attending the summit.

India has named the theme of the summit as "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya". India has always been stressing the need to use AI tools for the betterment of mankind.

At the summit, India is projecting the immense possibilities of developing artificial intelligence in this subcontinent. Data centers and Large Language Models are being prepared to create AI infrastructure in India. Use of AI tools in governance, health, defence and other sectors is being displayed.

I believe, insteading of creating scare about AI among people, AI tools must be used to solve day-to-day problems of common people.

For example, AI must be used for traffic control, providing relief for traffic jams, for emergency services, for monitoring public welfare schemes, for providing weather inputs to farmers and for realtime data processing. This will help all of us.

AI software has provided accuracy in finance and accounting. Goldman Sachs has prepared an AI software. However, care should be taken so that people are not displaced from jobs.

In the field of health, an AI device on immunotherapy has proved effective in treatment of cancer.

London Police has prepared AI software on the basis of facial recognition technology. This software is being used to keep a tab on serial offenders who commit crimes against women. By using this software, London Police arresed 105 offenders within a month.

Ayurvigyan University in UP has created an AI tool, which can diagnose health by scanning a patient's face for 20 seconds. According to Nature magazine, Stanford University has developed an AI tool which can keep watch on a day's sleep of an individual and indicate risks about 130 diseases.

We must note, India is lagging behind in the field of AI software at this moment. Our focus is more on creating hardware, setting up data centres and developing an ecosystem in which we can involve more and more people in AI consumption and development.

Everybody must benefit from AI. AI should be for all.

