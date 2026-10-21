OPINION | Anti-Modi protests: RSS, BJP are on the same page

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warned those who are talking about regime change through public unrest.

Addressing the Vijayadashami rally in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, democracy in India has strong roots; neither did regime change happen in the past nor will it happen in future.

Bhagwat said, those who do not agree with the conspiracy for regime change should look at what is happening in France, Italy and Albania. He said, there are forces which are trying to spread anarchy in India.

The RSS chief’s message is clear: both the RSS and BJP are on the same page as far as anti-Modi protests are concerned.

Bhagwat lashed out at advocate Prashant Bhushan’s ‘regime change’ remark and Neha Bora’s call for a Bangladesh-type revolt.

He is quite clear that the agitation against CEC is only a façade and the real aim is to unseat Narendra Modi.

Modi's opponents are going to find Mohan Bhagwat's another comment hard to swallow.

He said, the RSS, through its vast network, contacted nearly 10 crore families across India, organised 'yuva sammelans', and directly contacted more than 3.9 million youths.

All anti-Modi political parties, Left outfits and so-called civil society people combined do not have the strength to match the RSS even one per cent, as far as direct contact is concerned.

Drug menace: Will Punjab voters trust Amit Shah's promise?

Home Minister Amit Shah has made drug menace in Punjab the main electoral issue for the forthcoming assembly polls.

He has already set December 31, 2029, as the deadline for eradicating drug menace in Punjab.

By visiting families of anti-drug activists who lost their lives recently, Amit Shah has put Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a spot.

Amit Shah’s record in tackling drug menace on the national level is quite impressive.

More than Rs 20,000 crore worth drugs were seized from Gujarat and Mumbai ports, and 929 drug peddlers have been arrested under NDPS Act.

Aam Aadmi Party is facing a peculiar problem.

On the drugs issue, it is facing opposition not only from the BJP, but also from Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress. It will be difficult for Bhagwant Mann to get out of this maze.

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