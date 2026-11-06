OPINION | Amit Shah challenges Rahul: From roads to Parliament

Why did the BJP launch the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' movement? Why did the BJP ask its top leaders like Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Ashwini Vaishnaw to join the movement?

The fact is, when Rahul Gandhi took to the streets on the SIR issue and tried to create a narrative by making reels on social media, BJP decided to take him on.

BJP activated its large cadre who were sitting idle in their homes. The message was clear: BJP can go to the streets, and it is also ready to reply to all questions on SIR.

BJP decided that its workers would not sit silently. Rahul Gandhi will reply in the same coin.

Rahul has also realised that the SIR issue has no more emotional connect now. He has returned to his old style of politics.

He has now launched another campaign to tarnish Narendra Modi’s image.

The style is clear: make allegations that Modi is weak, tired and afraid; he is 'compromised'; he is a ‘thief’. The reason: Modi’s towering image is BJP's biggest asset.

BJP’s aggressive postures indicate that the more Rahul Gandhi targets Modi, the party will reply aggressively.

BJP has the wherewithal to do this. It has a strong organisation, a large battalion of leaders and, above all, Modi’s guidance.

Why is Asim Munir raining bombs and grenades on civilians in PoK?

Pakistan Army and Pak Rangers rained bombs using drones and attacked homes by firing rocket launchers in Rawalakot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Till now, 18 people, including four children, have been killed. Rangers are not allowing people to take away the bodies and they are also being shot.

Visuals of this action are terrifying. The people of PoK are demanding cheap rations, schools and fundamental rights. The protests have been going on for the last four months. Hundreds have been killed, thousands are in jails and several hundred protesters are missing.

Raining bullets on innocent people is a savage act. Even women protesters have not been spared. Gen Asim Munir’s army cannot fight a prolonged war, but it can rain bombs on unarmed civilians.

Army oppression in Pak-occupied Kashmir has reached its limit. The day is not far when Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for these atrocities, and it can lose occupation of PoK.

Only then will a new dawn rise in the lives of people living in PoK.

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