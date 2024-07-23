OPINION | Throttling the PM's voice: Is it democratic?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

On the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded a note of caution for the Opposition. Outside Parliament, Modi said, "The nation witnessed how an undemocratic effort was made to muzzle the voice of a democratically elected government inside Parliament. For over two and a half hours, an effort was made (by the Opposition) to suffocate the Prime Minister of the country and suppress his voice. This has no place in our democratic traditions. This is a negative mindset." The Prime Minister was referring to the constant heckling and slogan-shouting by Opposition MPs during his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President in Lok Sabha. Modi said, "This House is for the whole country, it is not for furthering the interests of political parties.

The House is meant to serve 140 crore people of India, and not MPs alone....I want to tell all MPs that we have already fought a full battle since January, we told the people whatever he had to tell. Some tried to show the way, some tried to mislead. But that phase is now over and the people have given their mandate. It is the duty of all elected MPs, to join hands and fight for our country. Let us rise above party lines, dedicate ourselves to the nation and use this hallowed platform of Parliament for the next four and a half years." Modi also said, "The negative tactics of many MPs in the last session deprived many other MPs of the valuable opportunity to raise the concerns of their constituencies." Soon after the Prime Minister's remarks, Congress MPs said, "Modi and his party has been defeated by the people this time and he is trying to hide his frustration by levelling charges against the Opposition". RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "It was Modi who has throttled the voice of the opposition both inside and outside Parliament, and is now enacting an emotional drama".

Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged, "For the last several years, the government has been throttling the voice of Opposition in parliament... We were demanding a debate on the NEET paper leak, but the government did not accept our demand, and now the Prime Minister is saying his voice is being throttled". Listening to what Prime Minister Modi said on Monday, one can understand his pain. The Prime Minister spoke for nearly 133 minutes, and throughout his reply, the Opposition MPs continued to shout slogans in the well. Those watching the proceedings live on television were surprised at how Modi continued to speak non-stop during the bedlam. After watching his remarks, one can understand that the PM was really disturbed and worried in the face of consistent heckling and sloganeering. But he finished his speech patiently and foiled the opposition's strategy. Parliament is meant for debates and discussions. Pandemoniums do take place occasionally. Protests also take place, but to consistently shout slogans and prevent the Prime Minister from speaking inside the House cannot be described a democratic act. If this is not throttling the Prime Minister's voice, then what else?

