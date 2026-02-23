Operation Trashi-I: Indian Armed Forces' 326-day high-altitude hunt crushes terror network in J-K's Kishtwar

New Delhi:

Major General APS Bal, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Counter-Insurgency Force Delta, on Monday, emphasised that Operation Trashi-I stood as the perfect example of perseverance, clarity of thought, proper planning, vision and the relentless efforts of Indian forces and every security agency involved in countering terror attacks. Addressing the press, he highlighted that the operation demonstrated seamless coordination at every level, from troops on the ground to co-commanders, ADGs, IGs, the DGP and the Army Commander.

"This recently concluded operation of Trashi is the perfect example of perseverance, clarity of thought, proper planning, the vision which we had and most importantly relentless efforts of the months and integrated approach of each and every force and agency working over here and most importantly it is the perfect example of seamless coordination at all levels, at all levels from the troops working on ground from all of us sitting over here between the co-commanders, the ADGs, IGs, between the DGP and the army commander and let me tell you that everybody contributed towards the success of this operation decisively," he added.

Support system behind terror infrastructure

Major General Bal explained that a strong support system was in place that enabled terrorists to establish hideouts and ferry supplies from local markets. He stressed that the operation could not have been carried out without understanding this network. According to him, the police are fully aware of the people involved and will take appropriate action. "There was a support system which was available to them and it cannot happen without the support system the amount of infrastructure that was created and the amount of stores which were ferried from the market to those hideouts it cannot be possible without any support and the police is fully aware of it and without taking names they (police) have the information and they will do requisite action against all of them," he added.

Calm, coordinated execution and tribute to K9 hero Tyson

The GOC said that Operation Trashi-I was executed in a calm, composed, collective and collaborative manner, which resulted in complete success without any casualties among troops. The only loss was a brave dog named Tyson who initiated the operation. "The way we operated in a very calm, composed, collective, collaborative manner, which is why the kind of success we achieved, especially without suffering any casualties, any harm to any of our troops, except for the brave dog Tyson, who actually initiated the operation," he added.

Terror neutralisation continues across Jammu

Major General Bal also confirmed that counter-terror operations will continue. He said that six Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were eliminated in February, including in the Udampur and Kishtwar regions. According to him, "We'll keep neutralising terrorists whosoever comes in our area... In February, we have been able to eliminate six JEM terrorists and on both the extremes of our area, one in the area of Udampur and the other in the area of Kishtwar."

White Knight Corps shares details of sweeping 326-day operation

In a detailed post on X, the White Knight Corps revealed that relentless high-altitude joint operations were carried out over 326 days in Kishtwar. Forces tracked terrorists through freezing weather, wet terrain and dangerous topography, eventually making multiple contacts and eliminating all seven dreaded terrorists in Chatroo, Kishtwar. The post said that troops from the White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF operated based on an intelligence grid created by civil and military agencies.

The Corps wrote, "Relentless and painstaking high-altitude joint operations were conducted over 326 days in the Kishtwar region. Forces tracked terrorists in challenging conditions of cold, wet, and freezing weather across daunting terrain leading to multiple contacts. Troops of White Knight Corps, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and CRPF, based on a well-knit intelligence grid established by civil and military intelligence agencies, have finally eliminated all seven dreaded terrorists in Chatroo, Kishtwar."

Technology played a major role throughout the operation. Tools like FPV drones, satellite imagery, UAVs and advanced communication systems were deployed continuously to assist forces. The post added, "Technology in the form of FPV drones, satellite imagery, RPAs/UAVs, communication systems and other tools was continuously leveraged to assist in operations. The relentless pursuit and resolve of our forces, culminating in the elimination of Saifullah and his associates, proves that nothing can stand against the determination, courage, and valour of our men in uniform and intelligence agencies."

20-day offensive breaks terror backbone

In the past 20 days, six terrorists were eliminated in counter-terror operations across the Jammu region, dealing a decisive blow to the terror infrastructure. Two terrorists were killed on February 4 in the Jophar Forest area of Basantgarh during Operation KIYA. On the same day, another terrorist was neutralised in Kishtwar under Operation Trashi-I. On Sunday, three more terrorists were eliminated during extensive search operations in Kishtwar, officials confirmed.

