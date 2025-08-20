Operation Sindoor: What prompted Pakistan to seek ceasefire with India? Shashi Tharoor reveals Operation Sindoor: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has also said that the onus to normalise ties with India is on Pakistan, as New Delhi can no longer trust Islamabad after repeated betrayals.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who led a delegation as part of the outreach programme following Operation Sindoor, said India's successful military strikes on Pakistan and its ability to intercept the attempted Pakistani response on May 10 prompted Islamabad to seek a ceasefire with New Delhi.

He made the remarks while speaking at the launch of the book "Whither India-Pakistan Relations Today?" in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"The successful strikes on the night of 9-10 May and the ability of India to intercept the attempted Pakistani response, when they sent missiles to Delhi on the morning of 10th May, is what contributed undoubtedly, and not Mr Trump, to the call by the Pakistani DGMO to his Indian counterpart asking for peace," Tharoor, who led a delegation to the United States (US), said.

US President Donald Trump has constantly claimed that he mediated peace between the two sides after India launched Operation Sindoor, neutralising multiple terror camps in Pakistan in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, India has repeatedly said that the two sides agreed to end all hostilities after the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart seeking a ceasefire.

'Onus on Pakistan to normalise ties'

During the event, the senior Congress MP also said that the onus to normalise ties with India is on Pakistan, as New Delhi can no longer trust Islamabad after repeated betrayals. Tharoor said India has been repeatedly betrayed by Pakistan and Islamabad needs to take the first step by shutting down all terror camps on its soil.

"Why can't they be serious about shutting down these terror camps? Everyone knows where they are. The UN committee has a list of 52 names of individuals, organisations and places in Pakistan. It's not that Pakistan doesn't know they exist," Tharoor said.

'Balakot strikes, Op Sindoor sent a clear message'

The Thiruvananthapuram MP also said that India's success during Balakot strikes and Operation Sindoor helped it send a clear message to Pakistan that it will no longer sit quietly if terror is unleashed on it. He also recalled the 2008 Mumbai attacks, saying India had shown a lot of restraint back then, but the subsequent attacks forced New Delhi to conduct surgical strikes in 2016.

In his address, Tharoor said no democratic government would ever sit idle if its neighbour continues to "assault its civilians and innocent holidaymakers with impunity."