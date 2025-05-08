OPINION | Operation Sindoor was a trailer: Picture Abhi Baaki Hai India has avenged the Pahalgam killings. A clear message was sent to Indian sisters and daughters about how the headquarters of terror masterminds were reduced to rubble. None from across the world came to weep for Pakistan.

A day of pride for India. A day of shame for Pakistan's armed forces. Within a span of 25 minutes, our Army and Air Force destroyed terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) by launching missiles and drones. The headquarters of terror masterminds Hafiz Sayeed and Masood Azhar were reduced to rubble, deep inside Pakistani territory. Masood Azhar lost his sister and nine other family members in the air strike. The codename 'Operation Sindoor' given to the air strikes by Prime Minister Modi is loaded with meaning. It was Modi who could have given this name. This name touched the chords in the hearts of every Indian. It was Modi who could have taken the big powers into confidence in advance to control the aftereffects of this action. Three people were selected to brief the media. They mentioned the sins of Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin. Visuals of air strikes on their HQs and camps were shown and explained. It was only Modi who could have planned these nitty-gritties. India has avenged the Pahalgam killings. A clear message was sent to Indian sisters and daughters about how the headquarters of terror masterminds were reduced to rubble.

None from across the world came to weep for Pakistan. I have seen many Prime Ministers in my long career, but no Prime Minister could summon such courage to take action against terror. None of the past PMs managed to avenge the killings of our citizens in this manner. One of my friends from Goa sent me this famous Raaj Kumar dialogue: "Hum tumhen maarengey, zaroor marengey, lekin woh bandook bhi hamari hogi, goli bhi hamari hogi, aur Waqt bhi hamara hoga. Bus zameen tumhari hogi" (I shall definitely kill you, but in my own time, with my own gun and my own bullet. Only the place shall belong to you). 'Mullah' General Asim Munir and his pet terror masterminds have now realised, what happened post-midnight was only a trailer. Picture Abhi Baaki Hai.

I have watched the spokesman of the Pakistan army and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speak post-Indian air strikes. They were giving threats to India. They were counting the number of Indian fighter planes that were supposedly downed by Pakistan. One should ask them, if the Indian Air Force did not cross into Pakistani airspace, how were they shot down? Where did the planes fall? Pakistan's army generals and leaders will continue to make false claims and give excuses to save their skin. We in India should not bother, neither about their claims nor their overt threats. They must keep this in mind. Our armed forces have inputs about 20 terror camps inside Pakistan, out of which only nine were destroyed. The remaining terror camps may be destroyed soon. The addresses of the targets have been written on the missiles. They can be delivered anytime now.

Pak army has no inkling about Indian army's prowess

Pakistan's army is presently in a state of shock and awe. Gen Asim Munir failed to understand how Indian missiles and drones entered 100 km deep inside Pakistan and his army did not have a whiff about this attack. How his air defence system failed. Gen Munir is deeply worried about this major gaffe. The terror hideouts that were destroyed were located in high-security zones. Prime Minister Modi had said in advance that our armed forces would strike in a manner that Pakistan would never imagine. Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Syed Salahuddin's headquarters were closely guarded by the Pakistani army near cantonments and in congested residential localities. Pakistan expected that many civilians would die in Indian attacks, but the precision bombs fell only on terror camps. The bombs inside the basements rained horror. Pakistan's air defence systems were supposed to be strong near these nine sites. Yet our Air Force missiles and drones entered deep inside and struck. These targeted attacks have unnerved Pakistan. The attacks clearly show that the Pakistani generals have no idea about the efficiency and operational capabilities of the Indian armed forces.

Killing civilians: Pakistan's cowardly act

A rattled Pakistani army resorted to shelling using D-130 howitzers, 155 mm guns and rocket launchers to attack civilians in Poonch, Rajouri, Balakote, Mendhra, Mankote, Krishna Ghali, Gulpur, Kerni and Naushera on Tuesday night. Twelve villagers were killed. They included four kids, while 57 civilians were injured. Our army is giving a strong reply to the enemy. Attacking civilians near the border is a cowardly act. While India destroyed terror hideouts, Pakistan attacked innocent civilians on our border. This is shameful. Till now, the Pakistan army had been using terrorists to kill civilians, but now the army itself has started killing our civilians. The Pakistani army will have to bear the consequences.

