These 5 made-in-India weapons devastated Pakistan as ceasefire brings intense four-day conflict to halt India's swift victory in a four-day conflict with Pakistan showcased the power of its Made-in-India weapons, marking a milestone in indigenous defence capability.

New Delhi:

After four days of intense cross-border hostilities, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday, bringing temporary relief to both nations. However, the brief but high-impact conflict showcased the strength and effectiveness of India’s indigenously developed military technology on the global stage.

Indian armed forces not only inflicted significant damage on Pakistani military installations — as confirmed by satellite imagery and even acknowledged by Pakistani authorities — but did so primarily using domestically produced weaponry. At a joint press conference following the ceasefire, the chiefs of India’s Army, Navy, and Air Force emphasised India’s preparedness and warned that any future provocation would be met with swift and decisive retaliation.

Here’s a look at the key indigenous weapons systems that played a critical role in Operation Sindoor:

Akash missile system

The Akash surface-to-air missile defense system, developed in India, proved highly effective in neutralising Pakistani drone incursions along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. On the nights of May 8 and 9, the Akash system successfully intercepted multiple drones, ensuring no damage to Indian military positions.

D4 Anti-drone system

DRDO’s D4 (Detect, Deter, Destroy) anti-drone system, manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), played a vital role in countering aerial threats during the operation. Capable of detecting and neutralizing micro and mini UAVs in real-time, the system uses jamming technologies like GPS spoofing and radio frequency interference to disable enemy drones without kinetic force when needed.

Nagastra-1

India’s first indigenous loitering munition, Nagastra-1, significantly aided Indian troops in thwarting enemy advances. Developed by Nagpur-based Solar Industries, the portable suicide drone is designed to carry out precision strikes by flying directly into targets and detonating. Its effectiveness during the conflict showcased India’s rapid progress in drone warfare.

SkyStriker

Jointly developed by India and Israel, the SkyStriker loitering munition was another critical asset. It is capable of carrying 5–10 kg of explosives, flying up to two hours, and striking targets with stealth and precision. Its successful deployment demonstrated India's growing capability in long-range, high-accuracy drone operations.

BrahMos supersonic missile

One of the highlights of Operation Sindoor was the deployment of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile — a flagship Indo-Russian project now deeply integrated into India's strategic arsenal. The Indian Air Force used BrahMos to strike key Pakistani military airbases, causing significant structural damage. With a range of up to 500 km (and an 800 km variant under development), and flying at speeds up to Mach 3, the BrahMos is nearly impossible to intercept and is one of the most feared weapons in India’s inventory.

This brief conflict not only highlighted India's operational readiness but also underlined its growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing. Defence analysts say India’s ability to conduct a high-tech, high-impact military campaign using primarily indigenous systems marks a turning point in the country's strategic posture.

As regional tensions continue to simmer, the global defence community is closely watching how India’s military-industrial complex evolves — with Make in India weapons systems now proving themselves in real combat scenarios.