Operation Sindoor showed us the power of BrahMos missiles, ask Pakistan about it: Yogi Adityanath | Video Operation Sindoor: At least 11 airbases in Pakistan were hit by the Indian forces with the help of BrahMos missiles.

Lucknow:

While speaking at the inauguration of 'BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility' in Lucknow on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the powers of BrahMos missiles. He said that 'Operation Sindoor' showed us clearly the power of 'Brahmos missiles', and if you have any doubt, then go and ask the people of Pakistan about it.

"What is BrahMos missile? You must have recently seen a glimpse of it during Operation Sindoor. And if you haven't seen it, then at the very least, you should ask the people of Pakistan what the true power of the BrahMos missile is," said UP CM in Lucknow.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that any act of terrorism will now be treated as an act of war. And remember, until terrorism is completely crushed, the problem will not be resolved. The time has come to eliminate it, and all of us- the entire nation, the entire Uttar Pradesh- must unite in one voice under the leadership of PM Modi and support this campaign," Yogi added.

CM Yogi further said, "Terrorism is like a dog's tail- it will never straighten out. Those who don’t understand the language of peace must be answered in their own language. Through 'Operation Sindoor', India has sent a strong message to the world in this direction."

"We have allocated 200 acres of land for the BrahMos missile. Now, its production will begin in Lucknow. You must have seen the power of the BrahMos missile during Operation Sindoor. If you haven’t seen it, ask the people of Pakistan what the power of BrahMos really is," he said.

The supersonic cruise missile BrahMos production unit was inaugurated at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow on Sunday (May 11). Built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, the facility manufactured one of the world's fastest supersonic cruise missiles, with a range of 290 to 400 km and a top speed of Mach 2.8. The missile, a product of BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia, can be launched from land, sea, or air and uses a fire and forget system.

Besides the manufacturing unit, the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility was also launched today. This facility will play a key role in testing and assembling missiles, according to an official statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also joined virtually from Delhi, to inaugurate the facilities.