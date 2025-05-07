Operation Sindoor's 'No More' message is a testimony of Bharat's resolve to decimate Pak-sponsored terrorism In historic tri-services action, Indian Armed Forces carried out precise strikes on 21 terror launchpads located in Pakistani territory, killing around more than 100 terrorists within a span of 25 minutes to avenge the Pahalgam massacre.

New Delhi:

India drew a sharp line against terrorism with a message that was both powerful and final - "No More." Hours after launching 'Operation Sindoor', a swift and highly coordinated counterstrike targeting terrorist hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the government made it clear that the era of silent endurance was over.

Supported by a video montage of terror attacks India has borne the brunt of in the past, the message signalled a shift in India's strategic posture - one that refuses to tolerate cross-border terrorism or the forces that support it.

Before Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addressed the media to present details of the operation and visuals of India's unprecedented response, a powerful video played in the background.

It showed chilling footage of major terror attacks India has suffered over the past two decades - the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2002 Akshardham Temple attack in Gujarat, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the assaults in Uri, Pulwama and Pahalgam.

The video included a grim message: Over the past ten years, more than 350 Indian civilians have lost their lives and around 800 have been injured in cross-border terror attacks.

Over 600 security personnel have also died, with more than 1,400 wounded while defending the country against this persistent threat. The message ended with a stark declaration: "No More," followed by the words 'Operation Sindoor'.

India gives it back hard to terror outfits

Sources revealed that 70 terrorists were killed, including mid-level and senior commanders from groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. India launched 24 missile strikes on nine separate targets in both Pakistan and PoK.

"It was a demonstration of strategic resolve," one official said, noting that the strikes were precisely coordinated to deliver a clear signal, India will no longer accept cross-border terrorism or the involvement of state-backed institutions that enable it.

The operation was carefully planned to differentiate between counterterrorism measures and full-scale military conflict. The strikes lasted from 1.05 am to 1.30 am, completed in just 25 minutes with all missiles hitting their intended targets.

Real-time UAV footage shown during the briefing confirmed the destruction of terrorist facilities. The choice to strike as deep as 100 kilometers inside Pakistani-controlled territory marked a significant shift in India's strategic approach, showing a new level of assertiveness.

The retaliation came after 25 tourists and a local pony ride operator were killed in cold blood at Baisaran valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22. Foreign Secretary Misri stated that, in the days since the attack, Pakistan has responded only with denial and baseless accusations, rather than taking any concrete action against the terror groups responsible.