Operation Sindoor: Rahul Gandhi extends full support to Indian armed forces in fight against terrorism

New Delhi: After the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended full support to Indian armed forces in fight against terrorism. He said, "We held discussions in the Working Committee. Full support to our Forces. Best wishes to them. Much love to them. Complete support from the Congress party and Congress Working Committee."

Rahul Gandhi said, "We got a call today, we have been invited to the all-party meeting tomorrow."

On the all-party meeting tomorrow, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We are attending it. Rahul ji has clearly said that, we are attending it."

He further said this is a matter of the country. “We have been saying from the beginning, we have to be united. Let them call any meeting in the interest of the nation, our people will attend it and present their views," he said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi praised the Indian Army for carrying out Operation Sindoor, initiating precision strikes aimed at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan. "Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!" Gandhi posted on X.

Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge also applauded the accomplishment of the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor, saying that national unity and solidarity were the need of the hour.

He said that the Congress has stood with the decisions of the armed forces and the government since the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.



"Since the day of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against cross border terror. National Unity and solidarity are the need of the hour, and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us," Kharge posted on X.



"India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have stuck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage," he added.

Early in the morning on Wednesday, India carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

