IAF jet crash: Op Sindoor pilot Purvesh Duragkar killed in Assam, father recalls last call, home visit

New Delhi:

The tragic crash of an Indian Air Force fighter jet in Assam has left a family in Nagpur shattered. Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, who had earlier taken part in Operation Sindoor, was among the two pilots killed when a Su-30 MKI aircraft went down during a training mission in Karbi Anglong district. He was only 28 years old. The loss has deeply affected his family, especially his father, Ravindra Duragkar, a retired railway employee, who is now left with only memories of his son's last phone call and a recent family gathering.

Fighter jet crashes shortly after take-off

According to the Indian Air Force, the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft was on a routine training sortie when it disappeared from radar shortly after taking off from the Jorhat airbase on Thursday. The wreckage was later found in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. Both pilots onboard the aircraft, Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, lost their lives in the crash. Officials from the IAF visited Duragkar’s residence in Nagpur's New Subedar Layout to inform the family and offer their condolences.

Father recalls last conversation

For Ravindra Duragkar, the shock is still sinking in. Speaking about the final conversation with his son, he said, We had spoken on Wednesday. His Group Captain got in touch with us and informed us about the accident." The grieving father said his son was deeply passionate about serving the nation and took immense pride in flying fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

Operation Sindoor pilot with strong sense of Duty

Purvesh Duragkar had been part of Operation Sindoor, a major military operation carried out by India to target terror bases in Pakistan following last year's Pahalgam terror attack. His father said the young officer was highly committed to his duties and considered it an honour to serve the country. He also shared that Purvesh was originally posted in Assam's Tezpur. However, due to ongoing runway work there, he was temporarily operating from the Jorhat airbase.

Family gathering just 10 days ago

Neighbours and family members recalled that Purvesh had visited home only ten days ago for a small family get-together. Both Purvesh and his sister, who lives in the United States and is an IIT graduate, had come to Nagpur for the occasion. The visit now remains a cherished but painful memory for the family. Purvesh completed his schooling in Nagpur and was unmarried.

A son proud to wear the IAF uniform

Ravindra Duragkar recalled his son often spoke about his experiences as a fighter pilot and the thrill of flying high-speed aircraft. "My son was extremely proud to be part of the Indian Air Force. He would sometimes share his experience of flying fighter planes and the speeds that IAF jets achieve. He held his colleagues in high regard," he said. The family is now waiting for the body of the young officer, which is expected to arrive in Nagpur later in the evening.

