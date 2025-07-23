Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha to hold discussion on Operation Sindoor on July 29: Sources Parliament Monsoon Session: India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

A discussion on Operation Sindoor is scheduled to take place in Rajya Sabha on July 29. The government has allocated 16 hours for the Lok Sabha and 9 hours for the Rajya Sabha for discussion on the recent Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to news agency ANI sources, the decision on the timing was finalised after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Rajya Sabha meeting held today. Opposition parties have been demanding the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on Operation Sindoor.

Discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha next week

According to sources, a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha is likely to begin next week, with 16 hours allocated to the Operation after a consensus was reached.

The upcoming debate on Operation Sindoor has emerged as a significant political flashpoint, especially after US President Donald Trump's sensational claim that he had "brokered a ceasefire" between India and Pakistan. The Opposition has seized upon this remark, demanding a detailed explanation from the Prime Minister.

The House could not function on the first three days of the Monsoon session on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to repeated adjournments following opposition protests over the demand of discussion on Operation Sindoor and SIR in Bihar.

About Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was India's firm and strategic military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, the operation led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists associated with major terror outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

In the aftermath of India's offensive, Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling along the Line of Control and various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, and also attempted drone attacks in border regions. In a swift counteraction, India launched a coordinated offensive, targeting and damaging radar systems, communication hubs, and airfields at 11 Pakistani airbases.

Following these escalations, an understanding to cease hostilities between India and Pakistan was reached and formally announced on May 10.

