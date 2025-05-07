Operation Sindoor: Pakistan terror camp, where Kasab and Headley got training, destroyed by India India-Pakistan news: These strikes, code-named 'Operation Sindoor', were carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

The terror camp in Pakistan, where 26/11 Mumbai terror attack terrorists Ajmal Kasab and David Headley were trained, has been destroyed by Indian armed forces during the missile strikes carried out on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian forces struck key locations, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. Of the nine identified targets, four were located in Pakistan, while the remaining five were in PoK.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke: Training ground for Kasab and Headley

Markaz Taiba in Muridke, Pakistan, is a well-known terrorist training camp and the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), led by Hafiz Saeed. It is located approximately 25 kilometers from the India-Pakistan international border, in Punjab province, Pakistan.

Terrorists trained at this facility have been linked to several major attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The terror camp, known as Markaz Taiba, was where 26/11 attackers Ajmal Kasab and David Headley received training.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Col Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, in a press briefing said, "Azmal Kasab, the Pakistani terrorist captured alive after Mumbai Attack had confessed of having received training at Muridke. As per inputs, it was revealed that David Coleman Headley had also received training at this camp."

Terrorist camps of POJK

Located in POJK, 30 Km from on Line of Control in Tangdhar Sector, was a key LeT training facility. The attack on civilians and Security Forces in Sonmarg on 20 October 24, Gulmarg on 24 October 24 and the Pahalgam attack on 22 April 25, were carried out by the terror module which had its germination at Sawai Nala.

A camp of the Jaishe-Mohammad terrorist organisation, which was being used as the staging area. This camp was used to train terrorists in weapons, explosives and jungle cum survival techniques for carrying out terrorist activities across Line of Control in Kashmir region. Gulpur Camp, Kotli: Located 30 kilometers from the Line of Control, it was the base for LeT terrorists operating in Rajauri-Poonch. Attacks in Poonch on 20 April 2023, and an Attack on innocent pilgrims travelling in a bus on 09 June 24 were conducted by terrorists trained in Gulpur. Inputs confirm that Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the 26/11 master mind, frequently visited this camp for indoctrination and motivational speeches.

Located about 13 kilometers from Line of Control opposite Rajauri, it was known as the nerve centre for the training of suicide bombers of LeT. This camp had key terrorist training infrastructure for about 50 terrorists. Barnala Camp, Bhimber: Located 9 km from the Line of Control opposite Rajauri-Poonch Sector, was used for providing training to terrorists in weapon handling, IED making, and jungle survival techniques.

Terrorist camps located in Pakistan