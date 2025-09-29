Operation Sindoor on the games field: PM Modi hails India's victory over Pakistan in Asia Cup final PM Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team after its victory over Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup final. In an X post, he also linked the victory with Operation Sindoor, which India had launched in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Indian cricket team's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, linking it with Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

"#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," said PM Modi in a late-night post on X (previously Twitter).

India on Sunday defeated Pakistan by five wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to lift the 2025 Asia Cup title. This is Men in Blue's ninth Asia Cup title.

Also, this was the third time when India defeated Pakistan in this tournament. Previously, the two sides met on September 14, with India defeating Pakistan by seven wickets. Later, the Men in Blue faced their arch-rivals again on September 21, defeating them by six wickets.

President Murmu, others congratulates India cricket team

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also lauded the Indian cricket team for its Asia Cup victory against Pakistan. In an X post, she said: "My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the Asia Cup cricket tournament. The team did not lose any match in the tournament, marking its dominance in the game. I wish Team India sustained glory in the future."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on the other hand, said whether it is in the field or anywhere else, India will always be victorious, as he congratulated the Indian cricket team.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar said: "Congrats to Team India on winning the Asia Cup. New India delivers."

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the Men in Blue for over their victory against Pakistan. "A billion hearts beat as one tonight! Team India defeats Pakistan to lift the #AsiaCup2025. From the first ball to the final roar, this journey has been about courage, unity & unmatched brilliance. This victory is Bharat’s pride, Bharat’s joy, Bharat’s inspiration," he posted on X.