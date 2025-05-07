Operation Sindoor: NSA Ajit Doval speaks with US Secretary of State after Indian strikes on Pakistan, PoK Operation Sindoor: Indian Embassy in Washington said that terrorists killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 in a brutal and heinous attack.

New Delhi:

Operation Sindoor: Soon after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and briefed him on the actions taken, the Indian Embassy in Washington DC said.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“India’s actions have been focused and precise. They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted,” a press release from the Embassy of India, Washington DC said.

It said that “shortly after the strikes,” NSA Doval spoke with US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and “briefed him on the actions taken”.

The release said that terrorists killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 in a brutal and heinous attack.

“India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack,” it said.

“It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them.Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India,” it added.

India's actions came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered," the Indian Army said in the statement.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," it said.

The top military brass of India was closely monitoring the operation, people familiar with the matter said.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29 gave the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He also emphasised the national resolve to deal a "crushing blow to terrorism".

With PTI inputs