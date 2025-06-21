Operation Sindoor not over yet, Pakistan's terror policy won't succeed: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Attending International Yoga Day celebrations at the Northern Command in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, Rajnath Singh conveyed a firm message to Pakistan, warning it of severe consequences for any terror activities against India.

Udhampur:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday warned Pakistan that any future terror attack on Indian soil would have serious consequences, asserting that "Operation Sindoor is not over yet" and that India is prepared to take any necessary action against terrorism.

Addressing the troops of the Udhampur-based Northern Command after participating in International Yoga Day celebrations, Singh said the operation had sent a strong message to Pakistan that their long-standing policy of inflicting a "thousand cuts" on India will not succeed.

Will not tolerate terrorism against India: Rajnath

"Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Through this operation, we have told Pakistan that continuing terrorism against India will not be tolerated and the response will get from bad to worse," Singh stated, with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi by his side.

Operation Sindoor was carried out by Indian Armed Forces during the intervening night of May 6 and 7. It involved targeted strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

Calling the strikes a continuation of past military responses, Singh said, "Operation Sindoor was a natural progression of 2016 surgical strike and 2019 air strike (across the border). We conveyed to Pakistan that its policy of thousand cuts against India will not succeed.”

“Any terror attack on the soil of India will prove disastrous for Pakistan. India is ready to take any type of action against terrorism," he added.

"Today, when we are celebrating International Yoga Day, we should also understand the true meaning of the word Yoga. Yoga means connecting every section of the society with the culture and soul of India. This is Yoga," he said.

Yoga and Indian soldiers

The defence minister said that he has had the opportunity to connect closely with the armed forces and has observed their strong inclination towards yoga. He noted that many soldiers practise yoga regularly, and its influence is clearly reflected in their discipline and focus.

He emphasised that yoga plays a crucial role in preparing soldiers, not just physically but also mentally. This holistic development, he said, brings clear benefits that are visible even on the battlefield.